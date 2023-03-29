From egg hunts to workshops, skating sessions to castle quests, there is something for everyone to enjoy this Easter.

Easter Family Activities: I Spy, You Spy, We All Spy

Advertisement

Advertisement

Nottingham Contemporary becomes a palette of images, colours, and materials for you to explore, make and play in their workshops this Easter Holiday. Using its new exhibitions Charlotte Johannesson, Carolyn Lazard: Long Take and Rosalind Nashashibi: Hooks for inspiration, find connections to help create your artwork.• Location: Nottingham Contemporary;• Dates: April 4-13;• Time: 10am-noon or 1pm-3pm;• Tickets: Free.

Belvoir Castle’s Easter activity trail is one of many amazing things to do this Easter.

Most Popular

Eggciting Easter Egg Hunt at Green’s Windmill

Advertisement

Advertisement

Explore Green’s Windmill, the Millyard, Science Centre and Community Garden for hidden eggs and win a bumper prize pack for your efforts! If egg hunting is not your thing, Green’s Windmill is also hosting some Easter baking workshops which are worth checking out.• Location: Green’s Windmill and Science Centre;• Dates: April 5-7th;• Time: 10am-3pm;• Tickets: £5 per Child.

Easter Bunny Cake Workshop

Get into Easter and impress with a gorgeous Easter bunny cake. Your tutor will teach you how to cover a pre-prepared six-inch cake in smooth beautiful fondant and dip into the world of sugar modelling to create the dearest little rabbit. Create buttercream piped grass, sugar paste daisies and adorn your creations with mini chocolate eggs and sprinkles!• Location: Hanwell Wine Estate;• Date: March 31;• Time: 9.30am-12.30pm;• Tickets: £61 per person.

Easter Holiday Skating Sessions

Advertisement

Advertisement

From its family fun day to themed parent & tots sessions, the National Ice Centre has a great Easter Holiday schedule for you! Plus, there are daily public skating sessions so come along and join the fun.• Location: National Ice Centre;• Dates: March 31-April 16;• Time: Various times;• Tickets: Prices vary depending on session.

Easter Activity Trail at Belvoir Castle

Take the family along to Belvoir Castle for an adventure through the beautiful formal gardens on a quest to find the Easter bunny and friends. Set your little one’s imagination soaring as you solve puzzles and work your way through the stunning Belvoir Castle landscape. Head along and hop into some half-term fun.• Location: Belvoir Castle;• Dates: April 1-10;• Time: 11am-4pm;• Tickets: Normal entry fees apply.

Easter Rock Art Scavenger Hunt

Advertisement

Advertisement

Take part in Creswell Crags’ annual Easter Egg Trail, this year with a rock art theme, and claim your chocolate Easter egg prize at the end! Eight eggs are hidden around the Crags as if by an Ice Age Hunter... and each has a clue as to where the next egg is hidden. Follow the clues and collect the words on the boards to claim your prize. Can you solve the clues and find them all?• Location: Creswell Crags;• Dates: April 1-30;• Time: 10am-5pm;• Tickets: £3.50 per person.

Easter Adventure Quest at Bolsover Castle

Head to Bolsover Castle for a cracking adventure quest this Easter holiday. Explore the castle and grounds to hunt for clues and challenges and discover traditional Easter games like egg rolling and the egg and spoon race. Track down the Easter eggs and you will be rewarded with an adventurer’s certificate and a tasty chocolate treat from event partner, Love Cocoa.• Location: Bolsover Castle;• Dates: April 1- April 16;• Time: 10am-5pm;• Tickets: £2 per child in addition to general admission ticket.

Easter Egg Hunt at The Workhouse and Infirmary

Advertisement

Advertisement

This spring, treat the family to a world of adventure at The Workhouse and Infirmary on an Easter trail. Make your way along the trail and find nature-inspired activities for the whole family. So come along and explore the outside spaces of The Workhouse and Infirmary.• Location: The Workhouse and Infirmary at Southwell;• Dates: April 1-April 16;• Time: 10.30am-4pm;• Tickets: £3 per trail.

Jack Woolley, Visit Nottinghamshire PR and Communications specialist said: “Nottinghamshire has a great Easter offer again this year with activities to suit all ages and interests. With so much to see and do this Easter, there’s no better time to enjoy all that Notts has to offer."