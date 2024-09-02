Actress Vicky McClure shared her favourite tale for CBeedbies Bedtime Stories at this year's Gloworm FestivalActress Vicky McClure shared her favourite tale for CBeedbies Bedtime Stories at this year's Gloworm Festival
IN PICTURES: Family fun at Gloworm Festival as thousands flocked to Nottinghamshire's Holme Pierrepont Country Park

By Kate Mason
Published 2nd Sep 2024, 12:30 BST
Thousands of families turned out to enjoy Gloworm Festival at Nottinghamshire's Holme Pierrepont Country Park for an unforgettable weekend.

Visitors enjoyed main stage action from children’s TV stars, character meet and greets, all the fun of the circus, a vintage fairground, creative play and workshops, live music, DJs and raves, outdoor play, adventure activities and much much more.

Vicky McClure MBE was a special guest coming to the festival for the first time to share one of her favourite tales for CBeebies Bedtime Stories.

Organisers revealed Gloworm is returning to its original home at Thoresby Park, north Nottinghamshire for August 2025 with early bird tickets now on sale.

Festival director Richard Walpole said: “Gloworm Festival has always been about creating the best possible experience for our families, and ensuring that we offer real value for money. While our time at the National Watersports Centre was memorable, it became clear that staying there was unsustainable without compromising on what makes Gloworm special.

"That's why we've made the decision to move back to our beloved home at Thoresby Park, where we can continue to deliver the magical experience our attendees know and love.”

1. Story time

Actress Vicky McClure shared her favourite tale for CBeedbies Bedtime Stories at this year's Gloworm Festival Photo: Gloworm

Families enjoyed fairground rides at Gloworm Festival

2. Fun fair

Families enjoyed fairground rides at Gloworm Festival Photo: Gloworm

Families from across the region flocked to Gloworm Festival

3. Gloworm fun

Families from across the region flocked to Gloworm Festival Photo: Gloworm

Gloworm took place at Holme Pierrepont Country Park, in West Bridgford for the first time, with children's TV stars, meet-and-greets with characters, a circus and adventure activities.

4. Entertainment

Gloworm took place at Holme Pierrepont Country Park, in West Bridgford for the first time, with children's TV stars, meet-and-greets with characters, a circus and adventure activities. Photo: Gloworm

