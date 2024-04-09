Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Archers Explorer Scout Unit (for boys and girls aged 14 to 17) has recently been started in Chilwell.

The Unit started in January this year and has already recruited sixteen young people. The reason for establishing the Unit was due to Scouts (boys and girls aged 10 to 14) wanting to move to the next section and there was not a local Unit for them to join.

The Unit meets on a Monday evening at the Scout HQ in Attenborough Lane, Chilwell.

Explorers on an expedition

Activities they have already been involved with are a ten mile hike, a sleep-out to raise awareness of rough sleeping and some “Olympic” style challenges.

Activities they have planned for the future include camps, sleep out, climbing, laser tag, water activities weekend and a summer camp in Wales.

Emily and Oli said, “We had a fantastic experience and thoroughly enjoyed the climbing and laser tag weekend. We were muddy and tired but had great fun and were so pleased that we completed the course.”

In a recent survey, 94% of Scouts said they had developed skills useful to them in later life because of Scouts. 88% of those interviewed said they had tried activities in Scouts they had never tried before.

Adult volunteers Paul and Doug said, “The young people in the Unit will have fun, make new friends and try out various different activities.

"They will also learn and develop skills including leadership, teamwork, self-confidence, social skills, problem solving and responsibility. These skills will help them to get employment, apprenticeships or further education.”