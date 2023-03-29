News you can trust since 1904
Scalextric ‘On Track’ Easter Exhibit at Silverstone Museum

Silverstone Museum brings two of the most exciting British brands together this Easter with the launch of the ultimate Scalextric set.

By Jack HollisContributor
Published 29th Mar 2023, 10:55 BST- 1 min read

The world-famous Silverstone Formula 1 Circuit has been recreated by the team at Scalextric for a new ‘On Track’ exhibit which enables visitors to pick up a throttle and enjoy epic battles with iconic cars around the two-lane Grand Prix circuit.

The Scalextric set will be a highlight of the exhibit and, throughout the Easter period, from April 1-16, the museum will also feature a range of full-size cars on display alongside their Scalextric versions, including Damon Hill’s Williams FW16B-07, a Ford Lotus Cortina, Honda Civic Type R and a Ford Sierra RS500 Cosworth.

The replica Silverstone is over 25m long.
    In addition, there will be a host of activities for all the family to enjoy including:

    • The opportunity to build your own Scalextric circuit;
    • An “On Track” trail that takes you on a nostalgic journey through the history of this cool household name;
    • Design your own livery competition which could win you the chance to see your own version recreated on a real Scalextric car.

    For more information or to book tickets, see silverstonemuseum.co.uk/ontrack

    The 'starting grid' exhibit at Silverstone Museum.
    Cars lineup on the start-finish straight.
