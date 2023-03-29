The world-famous Silverstone Formula 1 Circuit has been recreated by the team at Scalextric for a new ‘On Track’ exhibit which enables visitors to pick up a throttle and enjoy epic battles with iconic cars around the two-lane Grand Prix circuit.

The Scalextric set will be a highlight of the exhibit and, throughout the Easter period, from April 1-16, the museum will also feature a range of full-size cars on display alongside their Scalextric versions, including Damon Hill’s Williams FW16B-07, a Ford Lotus Cortina, Honda Civic Type R and a Ford Sierra RS500 Cosworth.

The replica Silverstone is over 25m long.

In addition, there will be a host of activities for all the family to enjoy including:

The opportunity to build your own Scalextric circuit;

An “On Track” trail that takes you on a nostalgic journey through the history of this cool household name;

Design your own livery competition which could win you the chance to see your own version recreated on a real Scalextric car.

For more information or to book tickets, see silverstonemuseum.co.uk/ontrack

The 'starting grid' exhibit at Silverstone Museum.