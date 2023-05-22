Shows from Cartoon Network are coming to Thoresby Park-based Gloworm Festival

Inspired by the brand new series The Heroic Quest of the Valiant Prince Ivandoe and Batwheels, DC’s first-ever animated preschool series, Cartoon Network is hosting two areas within the great outdoors zone.

Richard Walpole, Festival Director, Gloworm Events said: “We’re so excited about this partnership; we know The Heroic Quest of the Valiant Prince Ivandoe and Batwheels areas are going to be popular destinations for families attending this year’s event. These locations will offer a huge range of fun, themed adventure- and craft-based activities for children (and parents) of all ages to enjoy. We can’t wait to see it all come alive!”

Sarah-Jane Morgan, Senior Marketing, Digital & PR Manager, Cartoon Network UK said: “We’re thrilled to be bringing our new shows to Gloworm Festival this summer. Over the weekend, our new shows will be brought to life, with numerous opportunities for families to immerse themselves in these exciting new worlds.

Gloworm Festival, at Thoresby Park in Nottinghamshire, is teaming up with Cartoon Network

“We strongly encourage festival goers to visit The Heroic Quest of the Valiant Prince Ivandoe areas, where they’ll be able to design a sword and shield, then embark on a treasure hunt quest of their own. In the Batwheels area, little ones will be able to play a game of Batwheels Bingo, and there will be opportunities to meet and greet Batman himself!”

Gloworm Festival is an event for families with children aged 0-14, with plenty to keep older teenagers entertained, too.

Taking place at Thoresby Park in Nottinghamshire, Gloworm Festival invites grown-ups and children to come and play in a warm and creative environment, lose themselves in their imaginations and have fun together as a family - all while enjoying a weekend of family fun and entertainment.

This year’s event takes place between August 11 and 13, with performances from Mister Maker featuring Rebecca Keatley and the legendary Basil Brush, Andy and the Odd Socks, Livin’ Joy, Ultimate Coldplay Tribute, Stavros Flatley, Mercury Queen Tribute, The Lancashire Hotpots and many more.

Not only will there be live shows across two stages, but families will also be able to meet and greet some of their favourite on-screen characters.