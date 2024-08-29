Sight loss open day comes to Eastwood

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An event aimed at raising awareness of the most common cause of sight loss in the UK is taking place in Eastwood in September.

The leading sight loss charity the Macular Society, has organised an open day, which takes place on Thursday, September 19 from 2pm until 4pm at Greasley Sports and Community Centre, Dovecote Road, Newthorpe, NG16 3QN.

The event will offer information about age-related macular degeneration (AMD). It will also highlight the wide range of support available to people living in the local area with AMD and other macular conditions.

Paul Holden, Macular Society regional manager for the East Midlands will be on hand, to talk to visitors about the sight loss charity and the services and support it offers.

In addition, representatives from organisations including My Sight Notts, RNIB, Blind Veterans, Thomas Pocklington Trust, Optelec, Vision Aid, Nottinghamshire County Council Adult Deaf and Visually Impaired Service and Inspire Libraries will be in attendance to provide information on sight loss support services available locally.

Macular disease is the biggest cause of sight loss in the UK. Nearly 1.5 million people are currently affected and many more are at risk. The disease can have a devastating effect on people’s lives, leaving them unable to drive, read or see faces.

Many people affected describe losing their sight as being similar to bereavement. There is still no cure and most types of the disease are not treatable. Age-related macular degeneration (AMD) is the most common form of macular disease, affecting more than 600,000 people, usually over the age of 50.

Paul said: “Events like these are a great way to raise awareness of macular disease and highlight the support and help offered in the area. We would like anyone affected by macular disease to come along and meet others in the same situation. We hope it will lead to the formation of a support group in the area.

“It’s good to be able to learn from each other’s experiences and tips. Peer to peer support can be so helpful – our groups can really help people increase in confidence and become more independent.

“If you have AMD or any other macular condition, or if you have a friend or family member who has been affected by sight problems, then please come and see us on Thursday 19 September to find out more, or come to one of our monthly meetings. Friends, family and carers are welcome to join us too.”

For more information on the group, please contact Paul Holden on 07769 494 087, or email [email protected]

For general information on macular disease, call the Macular Society on 0300 3030 111 or email [email protected]