Top tips to help butterflies flutter by in Nottinghamshire this summer

Rachael Harrison, Sales Director at Barratt and David Wilson Homes, said: “As leading housebuilders, it’s important to support Butterfly Conservation’s Big Butterfly Count so we can help bring the numbers of butterflies and moths back their previous levels.

“At Barratt and David Wilson Homes, we pride ourselves on our commitment to local wildlife and always strive to give nature a home.”

Dr Zoe Randle, Senior Surveys Officer at Butterfly Conservation, said: “Taking part in the Big Butterfly Count is a small but crucial thing everyone can do. The information it provides us with not only helps us to protect butterflies and moths but also helps to learn more about what effect the changing climate is having on our biodiversity.”

The tips from Barratt and David Wilson Homes and Butterfly Conservation include:

Get the Garden Ready

Plant a range of different flowers, as butterflies and moths will then have plenty to feed on to keep them happy. Having a greater variety of flowers is advised so that it attracts a whole host of different insects and boost the whole ecosystem of a garden.

Butterflies and moths also use plants climbing on walls and fences to shelter from the rain. Strategically positioning them here will provide a very welcome break from their busy lives if harsher weather hits.

Avoiding mowing the lawn is also a great favour to our fluttery friends. Caterpillars feeding on the grass are able to survive well in longer grasses so leaving these to grow enables the next cycle of butterflies and moths to grow.

Never using pesticides is also an important way to protect butterflies and moths.

Have a Chat

Sharing information can be the most powerful way to inform and influence others as, after all, knowledge is power!

Many people may not know the significance that butterflies and moths hold, and that they are recognised by the Government as indicators of the overall biodiversity of the environment. Even an informal chat about our favourite creatures can spark a further interest and deeper understanding of why these species are so important, whilst leaving people wanting to know what they can do to help.

Take part in the Big Butterfly Count

Taking part in Butterfly Conservation’s Big Butterfly Count, for example, contributes to a significant citizen science survey that helps scientists know about the health of our butterflies and day-flying moths.

Without recording and monitoring schemes like these, it’s harder to understand populations and distributions across the whole of the UK. The campaign runs from 14th July to 6th August and people are encouraged to step outside to spot their favourite species!

Those wanting to take part can download the free Big Butterfly Count app or visit the website at Big Butterfly Count.