Tour of Britain – how to watch the cycling race at Sherwood Forest tomorrow

The visitor centre at Sherwood Forest has been selected as a start venue for the Nottinghamshire stage of this year’s Tour of Britain – here’s how you can watch it.
By Phoebe Cox
Published 5th Sep 2023, 15:49 BST- 2 min read
Updated 5th Sep 2023, 16:02 BST
The Tour is the UK’s elite international cycling event with more than 100 of the world’s best cyclists battling it out over eight stages from Sunday, September 3-Sunday, September 10.

On Wednesday, September 6, the fourth stage, from Sherwood Forest to Newark, sets out from Forest Corner at 11.15am on a 166km route through the county of Nottinghamshire.

Sherwood Forest has shared some helpful tips for spectators wanting to catch a glimpse of the cyclists.

Sherwood Forest is all set for the cycling race.
    Getting there

    There will be road closures and diversions in place from 4am on Wednesday, September 6.

    Sherwood Forest car park will only be accessible from the northern end of Swinecote Road – B6034 – from its junction with the A616.

    If you are arriving by public transport, the Sherwood Arrow bus route will stop in the village on the day, and not at the visitor centre.

    For more information, visit www.visitsherwood.co.uk/events

    Parking

    The car park will be open for spectators throughout the morning.

    It will be open earlier than normal at around 8am, and it is advised you arrive early at the site.

    Normal car parking charges will apply, which is £5 per vehicle per day but free for RSPB members.

    Admission to the site is free.

    Accessible parking will be in our main car park for this event.

    There will be stewards on site to help guide visitors to parking areas.

    The car park will close when it is full or at least half an hour before the stage starts.

    The car park will not reopen until after 12pm, and tour vehicles will leave first.

    Parking on verges and in lay-bys on Swinecote Road will not be permitted.

    Vehicles will be towed away if owners do not observe this request.

    Forest corner and visitor centre viewing

    Sherwood Forest visitor centre building will open earlier than usual at 9am, including toilets and cafe.

    The riders will register in and start from Forest Corner.

    The podium will be located in the turning circle area, right outside the visitor centre building.

    There will also be stalls, activities and entertainers on the events green throughout the morning and into the afternoon.

