Chris has been the Yeoman Warder Ravenmaster since 2011 and is one of the stars of Channel 5’s Inside the Tower – as well as working at the Tower, he also lives there.

Chris joined the British Army at the age of 18, where he was with the Princess of Wales’s Royal Regiment. Chris is one of only six people to hold the title of Ravenmaster and looks after seven birds.

Chris will be appearing at the National Justice Museum in Nottingham on September 9 in an event organised by Trinder Events, run by sisters Katie and Lucy Trinder.

Lucy works as a project manager – she does the organising – while Katie has more than 20 years’ experience as a journalist and event planner.

She has previously worked for the BBC, British Forces Broadcasting Services, Mansfield 103.2 and various local stations, working with many famous people including Michael Buble, Adele and Olly Murs and recently hosted An Evening with Shaun Ryder.Katie said: “We are very excited to be organising our first In Conversation with event and Chris is the perfect guest. He has had such a varied career and living and working at the Tower of London is something unique.

“He’s so warm and friendly and his enthusiasm for what he does just shines through. The show will be split into two parts, the first half will be Chris and I chatting about his life and his career and the second half, the audience will have the chance to ask Chris questions. Chris has been involved in some amazing historical events and has some incredible stories to tell.”