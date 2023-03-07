Treat Mum this Mother's Day with these events picked by Nottinghamshire tourism board

From spa treatments to afternoon tea, walks to craft sessions the team at Visit Nottinghamshire have picked out some of the top attractions to treat your mum.

Speaking about the selection Kinga Kapias, Marketing and Communications Manager at Visit Nottinghamshire said: "There are some amazing things to do throughout Nottingham and Nottinghamshire this Mother’s Day and we’re encouraging both visitors and residents to visit our local businesses and spend some quality time with their mums,"

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Whether you want to treat your mum to a special day out or just spend some quality time together, there's something for everyone in our amazing city and county."

Mother's Day at Belvoir Castle

Most Popular

The list includes a stay at Lavender Cottage Southwell and an afternoon tea fit for a Queen at Belvoir Castle.

For the craft loving mums there’s a number of Crafternoons at Debbie Bryan’s Lace Market Studio. With candle making, felt brooch crafting, afternoon teas and breakfast scones aplenty at 18 St. Mary's Gate, Lace Market, Nottingham, Nottinghamshire.

Advertisement

Advertisement

For keen garderners The Spring Plant Hunter’s Fair on Sunday March 19 takes place at Southwell Minster bringing together 20 different nurseries and garden artisans and is a great place to pick up a couple of new plants for their garden sanctuary.

Families can also enjoy a stroll at Rufford Country Park. Entry is free with a small charge for parking.

Rufford Abbey

Advertisement

Advertisement

Peggy’s Skylight is serving up a Mother’s Day treat on Sunday March 19 with ‘A Sketch of Chet Baker’ for their Sunday afternoon Jazz & Mezze session.

Head to the Opera at the Theatre Royal!

The team also selected a night out at the Theatre Royal Nottingham to see Puccini’s production of Tosca or a pampering spa treatment and afternoon tea at Ye Olde Bell Spa.