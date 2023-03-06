More fires in Nottinghamshire during last year's record heatwave

The Government has been warned more extreme weather linked to climate change will mean more fire risks to the public, and faces calls for more investment from the firefighters' union.

Nottinghamshire Fire & Rescue Service was called to 1,674 fires in the third quarter of 2022, across July, August and September – including a number of fires in Oak Tree, Mansfield and nearby Rainworth, as well as a huge blaze at Blidworth Bottoms.

That period coincides with last year's summer heatwave, when a record-breaking 40.3C was recorded at Coningsby, Lincolnshire on July 19. The Met Office has since revealed 2022 was the joint-hottest summer on record in England.

Up to 85 firefighters from 15 different crews worked tirelessly through day and night to tackle a major blaze at Blidworth Bottoms in summer 2022.

The figures show a 90 per cent increase on the same period in 2021, when the fire service was called to 879 fires.

Of the 1,674 fires in Nottinghamshire last year, 477 of them were so-called “primary fires” – Fires which occur in a non-derelict building, vehicle or outdoor structure or involved a fatality, casualty or rescue or were attended by five or more pumping appliances. This was a 25 per cent increase on the 382 in the same period in 2021.

There were also 1,193 secondary fires – generally small outdoor fires, not involving people or property – more than double the 496 in summer 2021.

Across England, July to September 2022 saw 68,278 recorded fires, the most in a single quarter since 2011.

Last summer England saw the joint warmest mean temperature ever recorded, at 17.1C, equalling that of summer 2018, while some areas saw less than 50 per cent of their typical summer rainfall.

Matt Wrack, Fire Brigades Union general secretary, warned climate change means fire services need to do more to prepare for future extreme weather, and the impact it has on firefighters.

He said: "The Government has turned a blind eye to the obvious: the climate emergency means record-breaking heatwaves. Rising temperatures mean an increase in dangerous fires. More fires mean more pressure on firefighters and our fire service.

“However, our fire service has been cut to the bone over the last decade, and 11,500 firefighter jobs have been slashed since 2010.

“The fire and rescue service must urgently plan for this coming summer and for the future. This must involve properly funding and resourcing our service for the years to come. Politicians and chief fire officers have ignored years of warnings. Now they must act.”

FBU members were due to strike over an ongoing pay dispute, after 88 per cent of them voted in favour of action. However this strike has now been postponed, following an increased pay offer.

A Home Office spokesman acknowledged the increase in fire numbers, but pointed out there had been no corresponding increase in fire-related fatalities compared with the previous year.

He said: “The Government is committed to ensuring fire services have the resources they need to keep us safe, including from wildfires, and, overall, fire authorities received about £2.5 billion in 2022-23.