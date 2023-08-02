More than a dozen people died following contact with Nottinghamshire Police in the past five years

It comes after the Independent Office for Police Conduct police watchdog said there is a “clear over-reliance” on police services as first responders in dealing with vulnerable people in crisis.

Figures from the IOPC show there were 13 deaths following contact with Nottinghamshire Police in the past five years.

Of the deaths in the past five years, two happened in or following police custody, while two were the result of road traffic accidents involving police. The figures also show three were apparent suicides.

Across England and Wales, the number of deaths in or following police custody jumped from 11 in 2021-22 to 23 last year. It is the highest figure since 2017-18. (Photo by: Joe Giddens/PA/Radar)

A further six deaths involving Nottinghamshire Police occurred during other incidents the IOPC investigated, such as police helping medical staff restrain someone, or if officers are called to an incident that ultimately results in a fatality.

Tom Whiting, IOPC acting director-general, said he is not alone in calling for action across agencies to help prevent these deaths, especially in cases of vulnerable people who need of specialist care.

He said: “It is clear there is an over-reliance on the police service as first responders in dealing with vulnerable people in crisis. Police chiefs have expressed understandable concern about the heavy demand placed on their resources in dealing with mental health incidents.”

Across England and Wales, the number of deaths in or following police custody jumped from 11 in 2021-22 to 23 last year, the highest figure since 2017-18.

They are among a total of 196 deaths involving police last year, which also include 52 apparent suicides, three fatal shootings and 28 deaths from road traffic accidents.

Inquest, a charity which analyses state-related deaths, said many of these deaths are preventable.

Lucy Mckay, for the charity, said: "We know from our work with bereaved families that so many of these deaths are preventable, both at the point of death and long before things reached a crisis point.

“Inquests and investigations uncover issues of institutional racism, disproportionate use of force, and neglect of people in need of care, not custody.

“Ultimately to prevent further deaths and harm, we must look beyond policing and redirect resources into community, health, welfare and specialist services.”

Deputy Chief Constable Nev Kemp, National Police Chiefs' Council lead for custody, said every death is a tragedy and is fully investigated and scrutinised.

He said: “Police custody plays a pivotal role in keeping the public safe and supporting the criminal justice process.

“It is an exceptionally challenging and high-risk environment where dedicated officers and staff care for some of the most vulnerable and challenging people in society.”

He said a new national partnership agreement signed this week will roll out a new approach for police forces in dealing with health incidents where policing is not always the best agency to respond.

Mr Kemp said: “Police officers and staff are highly trained and committed but they are not health care professionals and are not the best people to deal with those in mental health crisis.”