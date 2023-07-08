News you can trust since 1904
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Just Stop Oil disrupt Wimbledon with ‘orange confetti & jigsaw pieces’
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Chris Pincher scandal: Ex-Tory MP to face eight-week suspension
Taylor Swift The Eras Tour: new UK dates added & how to get tickets

One in 10 toddlers in Nottinghamshire can't communicate properly

One in 10 toddlers in Nottinghamshire can’t communicate properly, figures show.
By Andrew Dowdeswell
Published 8th Jul 2023, 11:31 BST- 1 min read
Updated 8th Jul 2023, 11:39 BST

Charity Action for Children said the first few years of a child’s life are “critical” for their development and called on the Government to address regional disparities across England.

Office for Health Improvement and Disparities figures show 1,593 of 1,780 children aged between two and two-and-a-half in Nottinghamshire met the expected ability for communication in the three months to March.

It meant 187 children, 10.5 per cent, did not have normal communication skills for their age.

Across England, 14 per cent of children failed to meet the expected communication standard. However, there was great variation in development from area to area. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA RadarAcross England, 14 per cent of children failed to meet the expected communication standard. However, there was great variation in development from area to area. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA Radar
Across England, 14 per cent of children failed to meet the expected communication standard. However, there was great variation in development from area to area. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA Radar
Most Popular

Across England, 14 per cent of children failed to meet the expected communication standard.

Action for Children said it is essential children “lay the right foundations” during the first few years of their life.

Read More
New flyover video shows how new Top Wighay building could become Nottinghamshire...

Imran Hussain, Action for Children director of policy and campaigns, said: “Where you grow up shouldn’t affect your life chances. If we want to give children the best start in life, early years services for parents are vital.

“The Government has invested in family hubs for about half of all local authorities in England. It must ensure all pre-school children and their families, in all areas, can access the support they need.”

The figures also show 6.6 per cent and 0.6 per cent of children in Nottinghamshire did not have the expected gross and fine motor skills respectively for their age.

Gross motor skills involve large muscle movements, such as sitting and crawling, while fine motor skills involve smaller muscles and include movements such as holding, grasping or drawing.

Meanwhile, 5.5 per cent did not reach the normal standard for social skills and 4.4 per cent fell short in problem-solving.