The Government is aiming to entirely phase out petrol and diesel-powered cars by 2030, with battery-electric vehicles planned to account for all car sales by 2035.

The AA said the numbers show “the appetite for electric vehicles is steadily growing”, adding improved charging infrastructure and more affordable price points could see the total number break the one million mark this year.

However, a senior figure at Auto Trader said the uptake is not sufficient to meet the Government’s “admirable but ambitious 2030 targets” and called on support for the market to further increase electric car adoption.

Department for Transport figures show 495 battery-electric cars were registered in Ashfield at the end of last year – almost double the 268 registered the year before.

Across Nottinghamshire, 4,482 were registered, up from 2,649 at the end of 2021.

Across the UK, 629,000 battery-electric cars were licensed at the end of 2022, up 66 per cent from 379,000 at the end of 2021.

However, Ian Plummer, Auto Trader commercial director, said: “The uptake is positive and moving in the right direction, but it’s not where we need to be if we’re to meet the Government’s admirable, but ambitious 2030 targets.”

He said “substantial measures to support the market”, such as cutting VAT on public chargers, should be introduced to further encourage buyers.

The number of plug-in hybrids also rose during 2022, with 30 per cent more cars registered on the UK’s roads at the end of 2022 than the year before.

In Ashfield, 326 hybrid petrol and diesel cars were licensed – up from 249 in 2021. Across Nottinghamshire, the figure rose from 2,137 to 2,956.

Jack Cousens, AA head of roads policy, said; "The growing number of vehicles that come with a plug shows the appetite for electric vehicles is steadily growing.

“Continued growth in the public charging network, improved single-charge distances and more models available at more affordable price points could mean the number of battery-electric cars breaks the one million mark this year.”