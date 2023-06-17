It comes as gonorrhoea cases hit a record high in England, while the number of syphilis diagnoses has reached the highest level since just after the Second World War.

New figures from the UK Health Security Agency show 160 cases of gonorrhoea were recorded in Ashfield in 2022, an increase of 95 on the year before, when there were 65. In 2012, there were 53 cases.

Last year, nine syphilis cases were also recorded – up from six in 2021.

Across England, infectious syphilis diagnoses increased to 8,692 in 2022, the largest annual number since 1948.

Meanwhile, gonorrhoea diagnoses rose to 82,592 in 2022, an increase of 50 per cent compared with 2021 and the highest number since records began in 1918.

The UKHSA said young people aged 15-24 are most likely to be diagnosed with sexually transmitted infections, as it urged those who are having sex with new or casual partners to wear a condom and also to get tested regularly.

It said STIs are usually easily treated with antibiotics, but many can cause serious health issues if they are left untreated.

Chlamydia and gonorrhoea can cause infertility and pelvic inflammatory disease, while syphilis can cause potentially life-threatening problems with the brain, heart or nerves.

Dr Hamish Mohammed, UKHSA consultant epidemiologist, said: “We saw more gonorrhoea diagnoses in 2022 than ever before, with large rises, particularly among young people.

“STIs are not just an inconvenience, they can have a major impact on your health and that of any sexual partners.”

He said condoms were the best defence against STIs, and urged people to get tested if they did not use one the last time they had sex with a new or casual partner, as many STIs do not show symptoms.

In 2022, there were 2,195,909 diagnostic tests for chlamydia, gonorrhoea, syphilis or HIV – 13 per cent more than in 2021.