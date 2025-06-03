Hucknall events part of Ashfield Council’s bigger and better summer calendar

Ashfield Show

Hucknall is again set to play a big part in Ashfield Council's big summer of entertainment with live music, fairground rides, big-named films and plenty of traders with some mouth-watering food and drink.

Free weekly newsletter Join our weekly YourWorld newsletter for updates, behind-the-scenes insights from editor David Summers, and your chance to shape what's next. Free weekly newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hucknall Dispatch, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The main event will be the three-day extravaganza that is Ashfield Show on Sutton Lawn from Friday, August 8 to Sunday, August 10 and will have something for the whole family.

It will include tributes to some of the biggest stars on the music scene including Oasis, Elton John, Sabrina Carpenter, Pink, Olivia Rodriguez and Dolly Parton. More will be announced nearer the time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The huge funfair will be back for the thrillseekers out there, as well as the market village and food and drink stalls.

For those who cannot wait until August – there is plenty to come before then.

The council’s next event is Films in the Park, which will be held at Selston Country Park on Saturday, June 21.

Film fans will be able to enjoy everyone’s favourite bear for the 2pm showing with Paddington in Peru before the untold story of the witches of Oz will be shared at 6pm as Wicked takes to the big screen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hucknall Fest will be held at Titchfield Park, in Hucknall, on Saturday, July 5 with some big named tribute acts taking to the stage for a day of music and entertainment.

The acts will be revealed nearer the time.

These events are being organised by Out of the Box Events, on behalf of the council.

Finally, the Ashfield Food & Drink Festival will be welcoming some tasty delicacies from around the globe as traders line Hucknall High Street on Sunday, August 17.

Coun Jason Zadrozny (Ash Ind), council leader, said: “Ashfield has so many wonderful events to enjoy this Summer and they are all free to attend.

“There really is something for everyone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Ashfield Council is proud to deliver so many fun events with some top class entertainment for its residents - they really are a highlight of the social calendar.

“This year we really have gone all out to make these events bigger and better than before

" Get these dates in your diary – you really don’t want to miss out.”

Details and updates on allcouncil events are available from the council website and Facebook page.