Hucknall schoolchildren urged to take part in 'road safety banner' design competition

Pupils are invited to design a road safety banner.

We’ve all heard of a superhero, clapped for an NHS hero, but what about road safety heroes? Schools are being asked to do their bit to celebrate the heroic work of road safety professionals as part of Road Safety Week (November 15 to 21).

For the thirteenth year running, school uniform and promotional products specialist Recognition Express has teamed up with road safety charity Brake to run a ‘design a road safety banner’ competition. This aims to raise awareness about the importance of road safety.

Designs based around this year’s theme of ‘Road Safety Heroes’ are invited from children aged four to 11 and the winning design will be reproduced onto high quality, full-size banners for display at the child’s school during Road Safety Week. In addition, the budding designer will also receive a special personalised trophy to mark their achievement.

Schools have the option to upload entries online or send them in by email in addition to entering by post.

Chris Masters, managing director of Recognition Express said: “Road Safety Week aims to inspire thousands of schools, organisations and communities to take action and promote road safety awareness during the week and beyond and it is a privilege to be involved. Our competition is a fantastic opportunity to engage primary school children and help establish good road safety sense for years to come."

Road Safety Week 2021 celebrates the professionals who are working to make roads safer for everyone.

From designing safer roads, to caring for people after a crash and enabling road users to understand how they can take responsibility for their own safety and the safety of others.

Katie Shephard, spokesperson for Brake, says: “Brake is delighted to partner with Recognition Express for the 13th year running to support their banner competition.

"Road Safety Week is an important week and we’re thrilled to celebrate road safety heroes working to keep our roads safe.”