Latest cinema listings for Hucknall's Arc Cinema featuring Barbie and Oppenheimer

Summer blockbusters Barbie – already set to be a cult classic – and Oppenheimer shot to the top of the box office charts on their release and are set to stay there for another week.
By Jon Ball
Published 26th Jul 2023, 17:52 BST- 2 min read
Updated 26th Jul 2023, 17:53 BST

Barbie follows the title character played by Margot Robbie and Ken (Ryan Gosling) on a journey of self-discovery following an existential crisis.

Based on the Barbie fashion dolls by Mattel, it is the first live-action Barbie film after numerous computer-animated direct-to-video and streaming television films and features an ensemble cast that also includes America Ferrera, Kate McKinnon, Issa Rae, Rhea Perlman, and Will Ferrell.

Oppenheimer is a biographical thriller written and directed by Christopher Nolan. The film chronicles the life of J Robert Oppenheimer, an American theoretical physicist who was pivotal in developing the first nuclear weapons as part of the Manhattan Project, and thereby ushering in the Atomic Age. Peaky Blinders star Cillian Murphy is Oppenheimer, with Emily Blunt as his wife Kitty, Matt Damon as General Leslie Groves, director of the Manhattan Project, and Robert Downey Jr. as Lewis Strauss, a senior member of the United States Atomic Energy Commission.

It may have only just been released, but Greta Gerwig's top five highest-rated films is completed by summer blockbuster Barbie, starring Margot Robbie as the title character. The film that takes the popular doll and transports her into the real world, courtesy of fantastic performances by Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie, is almost as popular with critics as it is with the box office - it has a 90 per cent rating on Rotten Tomatoes.
Other films include the return of Tom Cruise as Ethan Hunt in the latest instalment of the Mission: Impossible franchise and the return of 1980s and ‘90s favourites Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles to te big streen in Mutant Mayhem.

Film times at Hucknall’s Arc Cinema for the week Friday, July 27 to Thursday, August 3 – film times are subject to change...

BARBIE (12A) – Friday-Saturday. 11am; Noon; 1.10pm; 2.30; 3.40; 5pm; 6.10pm; 8.35pm; 8.45pm. Sunday: 10.50am; 11.30am; 1.10pm; 1.45pm; 3.45pm; 5.20pm; 6.15pm; 8.45pm. Monday-Thursday: 10.50am; 1.10pm; 3.35pm; 6.05pm; 8.35pm. Thursday: 10.50am; 1.10pm; 3.35pm; 6.05pm; 8.35pm.

ELEMENTAL (PG) – Fri-Sat 11.05am. Sun: 10.45.

Arc Cinema, Hucknall

INDIANA JONES AND THE DIAL OF DESTINY (12A) – Fri-Sat: 1.30pm. Sun: 1.10pm.

LEAGUE OF LEGENDS EMEA CHAMPIONSHIP – Sun 4.30pm.

MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE – DEAD RECKONING, PART 1 (12A) – Fri-Sat: 5pm; 8.15pm. Sun: 2pm; 8pm. Mon-Wednesday: 5pm; 8.15pm. Thu: 8pm.

OPPENHEIMER (15) – Fri-Sat: 1.30pm; 5pm; 7.30pm. Sun: 4.15pm; 7.55pm. Mon-Wed: 1.25pm; 5pm; 7.50pm. Thurs: 4.30pm; 7.50pm.

TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES. MUTANT MAYHEM (PG) – Mon: 10.30am; 11am; 12.45pm; 2pm; 3pm; 5.15pm; 8.35pm. Tuesday-Wed: 10.45am; 11.30am; 1pm; 2pm; 3.20pm; 5.35pm; 8.35pm. Thurs: 10.45am; 11.30am; 1pm; 2pm; 3.20pm; 5.35pm; 8.10pm.

KIDS’ CLUB: THE SUPER MARIO BROS MOVIE (PG) – Fri-Thurs: 11am.

SILVER SCREEN: INDIANA JONES AND THE DIAL OF DESTINY (12A) – Thurs: 3pm.

For more on how to get tickets for all of these forthcoming screenings, see hucknall.arccinema.co.uk