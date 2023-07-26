Latest cinema listings for Hucknall's Arc Cinema featuring Barbie and Oppenheimer

Barbie follows the title character played by Margot Robbie and Ken (Ryan Gosling) on a journey of self-discovery following an existential crisis.

Based on the Barbie fashion dolls by Mattel, it is the first live-action Barbie film after numerous computer-animated direct-to-video and streaming television films and features an ensemble cast that also includes America Ferrera, Kate McKinnon, Issa Rae, Rhea Perlman, and Will Ferrell.

Oppenheimer is a biographical thriller written and directed by Christopher Nolan. The film chronicles the life of J Robert Oppenheimer, an American theoretical physicist who was pivotal in developing the first nuclear weapons as part of the Manhattan Project, and thereby ushering in the Atomic Age. Peaky Blinders star Cillian Murphy is Oppenheimer, with Emily Blunt as his wife Kitty, Matt Damon as General Leslie Groves, director of the Manhattan Project, and Robert Downey Jr. as Lewis Strauss, a senior member of the United States Atomic Energy Commission.

Other films include the return of Tom Cruise as Ethan Hunt in the latest instalment of the Mission: Impossible franchise and the return of 1980s and ‘90s favourites Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles to te big streen in Mutant Mayhem.

Film times at Hucknall’s Arc Cinema for the week Friday, July 27 to Thursday, August 3 – film times are subject to change...

BARBIE (12A) – Friday-Saturday. 11am; Noon; 1.10pm; 2.30; 3.40; 5pm; 6.10pm; 8.35pm; 8.45pm. Sunday: 10.50am; 11.30am; 1.10pm; 1.45pm; 3.45pm; 5.20pm; 6.15pm; 8.45pm. Monday-Thursday: 10.50am; 1.10pm; 3.35pm; 6.05pm; 8.35pm. Thursday: 10.50am; 1.10pm; 3.35pm; 6.05pm; 8.35pm.

ELEMENTAL (PG) – Fri-Sat 11.05am. Sun: 10.45.

INDIANA JONES AND THE DIAL OF DESTINY (12A) – Fri-Sat: 1.30pm. Sun: 1.10pm.

LEAGUE OF LEGENDS EMEA CHAMPIONSHIP – Sun 4.30pm.

MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE – DEAD RECKONING, PART 1 (12A) – Fri-Sat: 5pm; 8.15pm. Sun: 2pm; 8pm. Mon-Wednesday: 5pm; 8.15pm. Thu: 8pm.

OPPENHEIMER (15) – Fri-Sat: 1.30pm; 5pm; 7.30pm. Sun: 4.15pm; 7.55pm. Mon-Wed: 1.25pm; 5pm; 7.50pm. Thurs: 4.30pm; 7.50pm.

TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES. MUTANT MAYHEM (PG) – Mon: 10.30am; 11am; 12.45pm; 2pm; 3pm; 5.15pm; 8.35pm. Tuesday-Wed: 10.45am; 11.30am; 1pm; 2pm; 3.20pm; 5.35pm; 8.35pm. Thurs: 10.45am; 11.30am; 1pm; 2pm; 3.20pm; 5.35pm; 8.10pm.

KIDS’ CLUB: THE SUPER MARIO BROS MOVIE (PG) – Fri-Thurs: 11am.

SILVER SCREEN: INDIANA JONES AND THE DIAL OF DESTINY (12A) – Thurs: 3pm.