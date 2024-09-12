First Comedy Night at The Station Hotel Hucknall with BBC Live at The Apollo star

Join Us for a Night of Laughter at Hucknall's Station Hotel!

On Friday, September 27, at the Station Hotel in Hucknall will host its first-ever comedy night, featuring a stellar line-up of the UK's finest comedic talent. The show starts at 8:30pm, and tickets are available from the venue or at www.orangetop.co.uk.

Fresh off his recent appearance on Live at The Apollo, Liam Farrelly is headlining the night. Hailing from Paisley, Liam began stand-up at just 17 and quickly rose through the ranks. By 21, he was a finalist in the BBC New Comedy Award and won the Frog & Bucket Beat The Frog World Series. Expect sharp wit, charm, and laugh-out-loud stories from this comedy sensation.

Hosting the night will be the energetic and hilarious Howard Smith. Known for his stage presence and crowd work, Howard's career spans 20 years, from fronting the thrash metal band Acid Reign to performing stand-up and character comedy. His experience as an MC guarantees a night full of energy and engagement.

Hucknall Comedy Night headliner Liam Farrelly.

Award-winning blind comedian and folk singer David Eagle will kick off the show with his unique brand of comedy, sharing tales from his adventures around the world. With appearances on BBC Radio 4’s The Now Show and a reputation for clever, quirky humor, David is sure to start the evening with a bang.

Plus Performances By:

Mark Vincent: A rising star known for absurd, sharp storytelling on topics from body issues to popular culture, delivering laughs with thought-provoking twists.

Will Scambler: A regular performer across the UK, bringing sharp observations and engaging anecdotes, recently performing to sold-out crowds at the 2024 Edinburgh Fringe.

Don't miss this night of top-tier comedy at the Station Hotel! With a fantastic lineup and a hilarious host, it's set to be an unforgettable evening.

Event Details:

Date: Friday, September 27.

Time: Show starts at 8:30pm.

Location: Station Hotel, Hucknall.

Tickets: From £12, available from the venue or online at www.orangetop.co.uk

For more information, contact the venue or visit the website. Prepare for an evening full of laughs!