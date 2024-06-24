Local Dance Fitness classes - improving mental and physical health

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Local Dance Fitness Classes at ‘The John Godber Centre’ in Hucknall. Fun, feel good classes every Wednesdays afternoon, 12-1pm. 20 per cent of all money made from this class will be donated to MIND charity each week. A Charity incredibly close the my heart. Dance and movement has incredible improving affects on our mental and physical wellbeing and it is my mission to spread the awareness of this!

My name is Helen Dearden, and I have recently started facilitating a new class at ‘The John Godber Centre’ in Hucknall.

This class is a dance fitness, for adults of all ages and abilities.

A fun filled, mood-boosting and feel-good class, created to spread my joy for dance throughout the community.

Dance Fitness Classes Each Wednesday!

Each Wednesday at 12pm until 1pm, this class will take place at the centre in Hucknall.

The class is promoted at a 'medium intensity' but I will always encourage participants to work at their own level. I work hard in ensuring the class is as fun-filled as possible. A range of music genres, welcoming atmosphere and creative dance fitness sequences.

The class is designed to help you improve your physical health as an hours activity, whilst having fun and enjoying the music and atmosphere.

Dance and movement has also been shown to improve your mental health and wellbeing.

Mental health is an incredibly important topic for me. Which is the main reason behind running this class.

A few years ago, I lost someone very close to me, through suicide. He struggled a lot with his mental health, which lead to the tragic end.

So, I since made it my mission to ensure as many people as possible know there are ways to improve their mental wellbeing. And dance and movement is just one of the many ways. By being a qualified dance and fitness instructor, it just made sense to throw my energy into making these classes a success! I love what I do, and if I can make a positive difference by doing my work, I feel I may create a break-through.

By this, my decision to charge my classes at £7 for the hour was made.

After covering the costs of room hire, any money I make from this class after that, I ensure 20 per cent of this will be donated to MIND.

I have done a lot of work for MIND throughout the last 2 years since my loss. And it's a charity who do a lot to support mental health.

If I can make a difference to even one participant, by having them come along and enjoy the feel-good class, and by donating that 20 per cent each week to MIND, then it can only be a positive thing.

So, please come and join me at my new class each Wednesday! 12-1pm

John Godber Centre, Hucknall

or Contact me, Helen Dearden via my business Instagram and Facebook 'Dance_Elevate23'