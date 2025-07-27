New singles event in Hucknall aims to redefine modern dating with colour-coded wristbands

The idea

First singles night at T8's bar hucknall

On Friday 8th August, Hucknall’s T8’s Wine Bar & Café will host a unique singles event that’s turning traditional dating on its head. Running from 7pm to 11pm, the Luvio Dating Wristband Night introduces a new, respectful way for people to connect — face-to-face, with clarity and confidence.

At the heart of the event is the Luvio Band system — three simple coloured wristbands that let people show their intentions without saying a word:

🟥 Red = Not Interested – Wingman

= Not Interested – Wingman 🟨 Yellow = Wait for My Signal

= Wait for My Signal 🟩 Green = Single & Open to Connections

Luvio dating wristband

The system takes the guesswork out of socialising, giving attendees the freedom to enjoy their night while clearly showing whether they’re open to meeting someone, not interested, or somewhere in between.

“It’s about connection without pressure,” says the event organiser. “Luvio puts consent and communication first. Whether you're there to meet someone or just supporting your friends, everyone feels respected.”

Wristbands will be available on the night for just £1, and entry is completely free. No sign-up, no awkward icebreakers — just a relaxed night with music, drinks, and real conversations.

Attendees are encouraged to bring their single friends or come along as a wingman. The red band makes it clear you're just there to support — no awkwardness, no mixed signals.

Want to join in? Just show up on the night or message @Luvioband on Instagram to say you're coming.

Luvio: Bands for Connection, Consent & Community.