Review: Station Hotel Hucknall – A night of laughter, music, and great vibes

By Martin Worman
Contributor
Published 30th Sep 2024, 15:16 BST
Hucknall’s Station Hotel kicked off its first comedy night on Friday, 27th September, and it was a roaring success. The evening delivered non-stop laughs, delicious food, and a buzzing atmosphere. With standout performances from Anthony J Brown, David Eagle, and fresh, engaging acts like Will Scambler and Mark Vincent, the night proved that live comedy has found a new home in Hucknall.

Paul Mutagejja was the MC and charmed the audience with his laid-back style and quick wit. His smooth crowd work and natural energy kept the night flowing seamlessly, making him the perfect host for the evening.

Paul Mutagejja was the MC and charmed the audience with his laid-back style and quick wit. His smooth crowd work and natural energy kept the night flowing seamlessly, making him the perfect host for the evening.

David Eagle opened the show in his unique style, blending sharp humour with musical interludes on his accordion. His witty stories and original songs had the crowd laughing from the start, setting the tone for a fantastic night of comedy.

Anthony J. Brown HeadliningAnthony J. Brown Headlining
Mark Vincent showed that age brings wisdom—and more importantly, comedy. His insightful and often absurd take on aging and life’s quirks had the audience laughing out loud. His sharp storytelling skills made for a memorable set.

Making the journey all the way from London just for this gig, Will Scambler delivered a fresh, funny performance that had the crowd hooked. His observational humour and engaging style brought a unique energy to the stage, making him a welcome addition to the lineup.

Anthony J Brown stole the show, headlining with his razor-sharp wit and deadpan delivery. His unique comedic style left the audience in stitches, proving why he’s a standout performer across the UK comedy circuit.

With a great setup, delicious pizzas from the venue, and the bonus of a real ale festival, the night was a roaring success. The Station Hotel has clearly established itself as a fantastic spot for live comedy.

Don’t miss the next comedy night on Friday, 29th November. Tickets are available now at www.orangetop.co.uk

It promises to be another night full of laughter and entertainment!

