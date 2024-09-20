Splendour Festival to return in July 2025

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The festival will be back At Wollaton Park, Nottingham for the first edition since 2023. On Saturday 19th and Sunday 20th July - Weekend Tickets start from £85 (+ booking fee) with discounts for Nottingham city residents and payment plan options

Beloved event Splendour Festival has announced its widely anticipated return to the picturesque grounds of Wollaton Park for the summer of 2025, with more than 30,000 music fans set to join the party on 19th and 20th July. The news that Splendour will be back at its home of more than 15 years has been warmly welcomed across the board, sending a wave of excitement across the East Midlands.

The festival has become renowned for its genre and era spanning line-ups, most recently bringing acts including Noel Gallagher, Anne-Marie, Confidence Man, Sugababes, Craig David, Sam Ryder, The Vaccines, Becky Hill, Antony Szmierek, Madness and Rudimental to Wollaton. The fan-favourite event has a long-standing reputation for putting on a summer party that appeals across the generations; from long-term regulars to younger music fans, and even kids enjoying their first experience of live music.

Super Early Bird tickets, frozen at the 2022 price of £85 (plus fees), will be available via an exclusive pre-sale from 11am on Friday 27th September. Splendour’s biggest fans who have signed up to the mailing list will have the first chance to book, with festival organisers expecting the discounted tickets to sell out quickly, ahead of the general on sale at midday.

Splendour Festival is Returning in July 2025

To help make the event more affordable, Splendour is also bringing back its monthly Payment Plan options; allowing customers to split the cost of their ticket across the 10 months until the festival, while also offering a 10% Nottingham City Residents discount, free tickets for children aged 10 and under, and cheaper Youth tickets for ages 11-17.

Over the last 16 years, 140,000 discounted tickets and more than 30,000 free child tickets have been enjoyed by the local community, firmly marking Splendour as a key date in the festival calendar and a flagship cultural event for the region, providing affordable access to live music to as many people as possible.

Actor Vicky McClure, regular attendee who took to the Splendour main stage two years running with the heartwarming Our Dementia Choir, led today’s celebrations saying: “Splendour is back! It’s that happy time in the Nottingham calendar we all get together, sing, dance in the best park on earth! Can’t wait!!”

Claire Ward, Mayor of the East Midlands, also hailed the event’s return, while highlighting the impact it is likely to have on the local economy, saying: "I can’t wait to see the city come alive again next summer! As one of the region’s most cherished summer events, Splendour not only brings incredible live music and entertainment to the beautiful grounds of Wollaton Hall & Deer Park, but also showcases the creativity and vibrancy of our community.

“Beyond the joy it brings to residents and visitors alike, Splendour plays a vital role in supporting our local economy—boosting our hospitality sector, providing a platform for local businesses, and contributing to Nottingham’s reputation as a destination for world-class events."

Each year, the live music industry contributes billions of pounds to the UK economy, and the return of Nottingham’s largest outdoor event to the East Midlands is certain to be a significant contributor in stimulating the economy in the area, with local hospitality, tourism and transport sectors all set to feel the benefit from the tens of thousands of travelling visitors and merry-makers from closer to home, as well as the direct investment in local services involved in the event, from crafts people, trades people and event specialists to cleaners and first aiders.

Splendour’s investment into its hometown has always gone further than the financials. The event is renowned for proudly supporting the region’s music scene each year, with a vast number of emerging and established artists from across Nottinghamshire, Derbyshire and Leicestershire getting opportunities to perform in front of a huge festival audience, often the biggest audience of their careers. Splendour’s well-established relationship with local music charity, Nusic, has produced many of these “career highlight” experiences through the Future Sound of Nottingham competition, which gives even the very newest artists the opportunity to open the festival’s main stage.

Mark Del of Nusic, said: “Every year Splendour gives Nottingham artists the chance to play the biggest stage of their career to date. No spin. No debate. That simple. From that start-of-career artist who opens the main stage via The Future Sound of Nottingham, to the ten to fifteen local artists Splendour embeds across the whole Festival line-up.

“The unique to Notts experience that is The Future Sound of Nottingham, giving NG artists the chance to play in front of huge audiences at legendary venue Rock City in the final followed by the iconic Splendour stage for the winners, only exists because of Splendour and its support. I say unique because how many other showcase events in the UK, or even the world, can say they consistently create the best gig of an artist’s life – with around a-third-to-half of participants hailing the final Rock City round alone as the best night of their life, full stop?”

BBC’s Dean Jackson also touched on this, saying: “Splendour is in the unique position of putting 'A' list artists on a stage at the same time as giving a great platform to rising local artists. This gives the audience a chance to discover and support their new favourite Notts artists. Those local musicians also benefit from exposure to those at the top of the game; they learn stage craft and aspire to the same level of success.

“It is also a weekend that solidifies the local music scene; a 'must go to' event for musicians, promotors, managers and labels. The family friendly atmosphere make it a true highlight of the summer.”

Since 2008, more than 150 East Midlands artists have been given significant breaks by appearing at Splendour, including a notable headline appearance by Nottingham’s Jake Bugg, only two years after opening the acoustic Courtyard Stage.

The event has helped to shine a spotlight on regional talent coming out of the area, supporting the growth of individual artists while contributing to the growth of a healthy and flourishing local music scene, and encouraging the emergence of more acts. This in turn benefits local cultural and music businesses and helps to brand the city as a musical & creative place, further cementing the East Midlands as a key cultural hub and Nottingham a leading music city.

Megan Powell Vreeswijk, CEO of Marketing Nottingham and Nottinghamshire, commented saying: "We’re thrilled to see Splendour Festival returning in 2025, now bigger and better as a two-day event. Splendour has become a cornerstone of Nottingham’s cultural identity, showcasing not only world-class acts but also shining a spotlight on our vibrant local music scene. Thanks to DHP Family’s incredible work, the festival brings major artists to our city, putting Nottingham firmly on the map as a hub for music lovers.

“What’s just as important is the platform it gives to local talent, offering opportunities for Nottingham-based artists to perform on larger stages, in front of bigger crowds, helping them build their careers. This festival is also a fantastic economic driver for the region, filling our hotels, restaurants, and supporting local traders. It’s a brilliant weekend for visitors and locals alike, with something for everyone, from major acts to family-friendly entertainment.

“Splendour truly embodies the spirit of Nottingham which is dynamic, diverse, and community-focused."

Cllr Sam Lux, Executive Member for Carbon Reduction, Leisure and Culture at Nottingham City Council also commented, saying: “We’re so pleased that Splendour Festival is returning next year. The East Midlands’ leading music festival will once again bring internationally renowned artists to the city, and give local bands and musicians the opportunity to play to huge audiences. We can’t wait to see the line-up, and welcome music fans back to Wollaton Park for what is sure to be a brilliant family-friendly event.”

With Alex Flint, CEO of It’s in Nottingham, saying: “We’re very excited to hear that Splendour will be returning to Nottingham next year. As well as being a firm favourite with locals, the festival highlights Nottingham's diverse cultural appeal and puts us on the map as a great place to visit."

Artists for the 2025 edition of Splendour are yet to be revealed, but with a well-documented history of booking “something for everyone”, fans can expect another party like no other when the festival weekend rolls around next July.

George Akins MD of festival organisers DHP Family said: “We’re very pleased to announce the dates for Splendour 2025 and proud to be able to contribute such an important event to our area. Everyone at DHP is working hard behind the scenes and looking forward to revealing more about what’s in store over the coming months.”

In the meantime, weekend tickets for Splendour Festival 2025 go on general sale at midday on Friday 27th September, with day tickets expected to be released closer to the event. The Super Early Bird Pre-sale will be available exclusively to mailing list subscribers for an hour beforehand. Sign up on the Splendour website for access.

