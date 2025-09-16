The Station Hotel marks first year of comedy nights this Friday
Hosting the party is Howard Smith — once the frontman of thrash metal band Acid Reign — who has spent the past decade honing a reputation as one of the most quick-witted comperes on the circuit.
Opening is Tony Cowards, a rapid-fire one-liner specialist whose jokes have featured everywhere from Twitter to The Times. His accolades include English Comedian of the Year finalist, Best Stand-Up at Swindon Fringe, and a spot in The Scotsman’s Best Jokes of the Fringe.
Also on the bill is musical mischief-maker Paras Patel, a 2024 So You Think You’re Funny? finalist whose tuneful tales mix self-deprecation with sharp lyricism. Rising act Hannah Lloyd-Davies brings high-energy, brutally relatable material about modern life’s milestones (missed and otherwise).
Headlining is Dudley’s own Sean Percival, famed for his no-nonsense, working-class punch. As the Evening Mail put it: “He came. He spoke. He had us curled up begging for more… Sean Percival was the best heckler-worrier I’ve seen for years.”
Event details
Friday 19 September, show starts 8.30pm, The Station Hotel, Hucknall
Tickets: From the bar or online at orangetop.co.uk
Reader offer: £2 off when booking at orangetop.co.uk — enter code DISPATCH at checkout.
With a host who can work any room and a line-up stacked with award-winning talent, Hucknall’s premier comedy night looks set to toast its first birthday in style. Don’t miss it.