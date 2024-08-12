What's on at 2020

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

An hour and evening of Mediumship at our venues in Hucknall and Kirkby in Ashfield

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hucknall Dispatch, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Friday 16th August at 5.45 till 7.30pm one to one readings with Heather Huxley (booking required), £15

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Saturday 17th August at 2pm till 3 30pm an hour of mediumship with Julie Berridge (Hucknall)

Sunday 18th August at 6pm till 7.30pm an hour of mediumship with Lorna Freeman (Kirkby in Ashfield)

£3 entrance fee at each venue

Refreshments and Bingo available.

Contact Heather Huxley for more details or find us on Facebook at 2020 Vision Spirit Hub