What's on at 2020

By Sandra Downs
Contributor
Published 12th Aug 2024, 11:39 GMT
Updated 12th Aug 2024, 11:40 GMT
An hour and evening of Mediumship at our venues in Hucknall and Kirkby in Ashfield

Friday 16th August at 5.45 till 7.30pm one to one readings with Heather Huxley (booking required), £15

Saturday 17th August at 2pm till 3 30pm an hour of mediumship with Julie Berridge (Hucknall)

Sunday 18th August at 6pm till 7.30pm an hour of mediumship with Lorna Freeman (Kirkby in Ashfield)

£3 entrance fee at each venue

Refreshments and Bingo available.

Contact Heather Huxley for more details or find us on Facebook at 2020 Vision Spirit Hub

