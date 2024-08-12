What's on at 2020
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
An hour and evening of Mediumship at our venues in Hucknall and Kirkby in Ashfield
Friday 16th August at 5.45 till 7.30pm one to one readings with Heather Huxley (booking required), £15
Saturday 17th August at 2pm till 3 30pm an hour of mediumship with Julie Berridge (Hucknall)
Sunday 18th August at 6pm till 7.30pm an hour of mediumship with Lorna Freeman (Kirkby in Ashfield)
£3 entrance fee at each venue
Refreshments and Bingo available.
Contact Heather Huxley for more details or find us on Facebook at 2020 Vision Spirit Hub
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.