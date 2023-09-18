Another large unit snapped up on business park off M1 junction at Annesley

Watch more videos on Shots!

Acting on behalf of long-term investor clients, Tim Gilbertson of FHP has completed the letting of the warehouse and production unit, which measures 10,000 sq ft.

The deal follows on from the sale earlier this month of 60,000 sq ft of space to a steel company at the same location.

The latest unit to have new occupiers has now been let on behalf of different long-term clients of FHP to an unnamed PLC occupier who were represented by Sam Pearson of Gerald Eve in the transaction.

This large unit on Sherwood Business Park in Annesley now has now been let to new occupiers. Photo: FHP

Tim Gilbertson commented: “The deal concluded was great for both parties.

"We have secured a PLC occupier who had been searching for some time for the ideal unit with craneage and their agent did a great job of agreeing terms on this deal.

"Whilst for my client this was a perfect transaction as the former occupier of the building left one day before completion of the new lease and took a larger 15,000 sq ft unit adjoining.

"Therefore, we had no void period creating continued income for our clients.

“This is the second deal on Sherwood Park that we have completed for this particular client this year and coupled with the sale completed on Sherwood Park a few weeks ago, we have transacted, in three deals, just under 100,000 sq ft on this excellent location.

“Despite the undeniably less than robust economic conditions the country faces as a whole, these deals show again the strength of some of our East Midlands locations and the very limited stock that is available.

"Hopefully more industrial and warehouse buildings will come to the market soon as stock is certainly required to meet demand.

"Pleasingly, we should have another unit of circa 30,000 sq ft coming to the market on the estate in the next few months.