Bank 'returns' to Hucknall High Street as Barclay's mobile banking hub comes to town
and live on Freeview channel 276
Only one major bank – Lloyds – is left on Hucknall High Street and that announced earlier this year that it was going to part-time hours under a new pilot scheme.
But last week, the Barclay’s mobile banking van set up on Market Place car park in the town and it will be coming to the town every other Friday from now on from 10am to 3pm.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Customers of Barclay’s will be able to speak face-to-face with branch staff onboard the van to help with financial issues such as buying a new home, setting up a business, saving for the future and setting up online banking.
Posting on its Facebook page, Ashfield Council said: “The mobile banking hub does not carry any cash so will not be providing a cash or counter service but is still a vital resource to help residents manage their money.”