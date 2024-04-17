Bank 'returns' to Hucknall High Street as Barclay's mobile banking hub comes to town

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Only one major bank – Lloyds – is left on Hucknall High Street and that announced earlier this year that it was going to part-time hours under a new pilot scheme.

But last week, the Barclay’s mobile banking van set up on Market Place car park in the town and it will be coming to the town every other Friday from now on from 10am to 3pm.

The Barclay's mobile banking hub will be coming to Hucknal every fortnight on Fridays. Photo: ADC Facebook

Customers of Barclay’s will be able to speak face-to-face with branch staff onboard the van to help with financial issues such as buying a new home, setting up a business, saving for the future and setting up online banking.