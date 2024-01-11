Hucknall branch of Lloyds Bank set to go part-time under new pilot scheme

The last remaining bank on Hucknall’s High Street is set to go part-time.

Lloyds Bank will move to part-time hours on an initial temporary basis as part of a new pilot scheme being rolled out by the banking group.

Under the terms of the scheme, the Hucknall branch will now be closed on Tuesdays and Fridays, while the neighbouring Arnold branch will be shut on Thursdays.

The Hucknall branch has consistently escaped the axe over the last few years while Lloyds has closed several other branches across the country amid the rise of online and digital banking.

Hucknall's branch of Lloyds Bank is set to go part-time under a new pilot scheme. Photo: Google

But many local people will be worried this new development could be the start of a slippery slope that will eventually lead to the branch closing permanently.

Hucknall MP Mark Spencer has expressed his concern over this and says it is vital branches like Hucknall remain open.

Posting on his Facebook page, he said: “I have been contacted by residents concerned about news the Hucknall branch and Arnold Branch of Lloyds Bank may be closing.

“Having spoken to Lloyds, there are piloting the Hucknall branch opening part-time and not opening on Tuesday or Friday.

"The ATMs will still be available to use, and you can use the Post Office for withdrawing cash, and paying in cash and cheques on those days.

“Obviously, I am disappointed by this, and have written back to make it clear how vital these branches are and I do not want to see them permanently close.”