Nearly 1,800 sign petition demanding improvements to flood-prone Hucknall road

A petition calling for improvements to a Hucknall road which is often closed due to flooding will be presented to Nottinghamshire Council after hundreds of people signed it.

Watnall Road has closed numerous times during the heavy rainfall of the last few months.

An online petition set up by the Ashfield Independents has attracted 1,768 signatures.

The group says it is ‘one of the most problematic and dangerous in the whole of Nottinghamshire’.

Long Lane in Hucknall was flooded again during Storm Henk. Photo: Stewart Thompson

Pictures of flooding taken prior to Storm Henk show floodwater submerging the entire road and pavement.

The petition calls on the county council to look into flood protection methods, clean the gulleys and install flashing signs to warn of deep water.

Coun Dave Shaw (Ash Ind), who represents Hucknall West at County Hall, said: “1,768 residents have signed our petition to force the county council to take urgent action on Watnall Road and Long Lane in Hucknall.

“This is the biggest response to a petition since our successful one to save the 141 bus.

“Since we launched the petition, there have been several meetings to work out a way forward.

“We will be presenting our petition to the next full meeting of the county council demanding that they finally get to grips with one of the biggest issues we face in Hucknall.

“I have been demanding action for years here but it took petition to force the county council to start listening so I’d like to thank residents for signing up in such huge numbers.”

Coun Lee Waters (Ash Ind), who represents Hucknall South, added: “This road has got to be most problematic, dangerous road in the whole of Nottinghamshire and must be given priority for urgent upgrade.

“Cars are regularly abandoned on this death trap road, it has damaged cars, put lives in danger, caused chaos in Hucknall and we need action now. We need urgent flood alleviation measures before it is too late.”

The council’s next full meeting will be on Thursday, February 22.

The council has been contacted by LDR reporters for a response about the petition.

The authority has been dealing with widespread flooding in the Trent Valley from Storm Henk for the last week.