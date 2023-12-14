Action taken on flood-prone Hucknall road after councillor calls it 'a danger to life'

A Hucknall road that has been plagued by flooding is currently partly closed while Nottinghamshire Council tackles the problem.

Watnall Road has closures in place until Wednesday, December 20 while Via East Midlands, which looks after highways on behalf of the council, carries out flood aleviation works.

The work comes on the back of a petition launched by Hucknall county councillors demanding action gaining more than 1,000 signatures in less than a week.

Couns Dave Shaw and Lee Waters (both Ash Ind), started the petition following a dramatic rise in flood incidents on the road.

Couns Dave Shaw (left) and Lee Waters on flooded-again Watnall Road. Photo: Submitted

The road has been closed at least 10 times in the past six weeks after aspate of flooding incidents, including during Storm Babet and again following the recent snowfall that hit the town.

Both councillors say that the road is ‘a danger to life’ after regularly reporting incidents of flooding and other issues on the road, which is one of the main routes into Hucknall.

Coun Shaw, who represents Hucknall West at County Hall said: “Enough is enough.

"I have continually reported issues on this dangerous road but our pleas have fallen on deaf ears.

"I now fear that unless urgent action is taken, this road will be a danger to life.

"I am hoping that many more residents sign our petition so that our collective voice is heard at the highest level.

"Cars have been abandoned in deep water and it will not be long before someone is hurt or loses a loved one.”

The petition calls for urgent upgrades on Watnall Road and demands the county council makes an immediate inspection of every gully on the road and that any identified to be a problem are fixed.

The petition also calls for all pot-holes on the road to be fixed as a priority, for flood mitigation schemes to be investigated in consultation with the Environment Agency, flashing warning signage to be installed ready if the road does become flooded again and the installation of lighting columns on Long Lane to improve visibility on approach to the blind bends.

Coun Waters,who represents Hucknall South on the council, said: “This road has got to be most problematic, dangerous road in the whole of Nottinghamshire and must be given priority for urgent upgrade.

It has damaged cars, put lives in danger, caused chaos in Hucknall and we need action now.

"We need urgent flood alleviation measures before it is too late.”

The petition can be viewed and signed at change.org/p/sort-watnall-road-hucknall-s-flooding-out