Police chased down a suspect after a car being driven on cloned number plates was crashed into a bollard following a high-speed pursuit.

Officers received alerts at around 5.30pm on Wednesday, December 6 that the suspected stolen vehicle was being driven in the area by a banned driver.

The vehicle was then sighted shortly afterwards in Bestwood.

Police caught up with the vehicle and activated their blue lights but the driver failed to stop.

Police arrested a man after a pursuit ended in a crash in Bulwell. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police

A pursuit took place into Bulwell before a stinger was successfully used to slow the vehicle’s progress in Highbury Road.

The driver continued to ignore instructions to pull over as the car was driven dangerously on deflating tyres until it crashed in St Albans Road.

A suspect then abandoned the car and tried to escape on foot.

Officers pursued the suspect and arrested him in a nearby block of flats.

A police helicopter was also utilised as teamwork between various police teams helped bring the pursuit to a safe conclusion.

A 33-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, failing to stop, theft of a motor vehicle, failing to surrender to custody and driving while disqualified.

Police Constable Nicola Shipley, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was a great example of teamwork by our armed police team, Response officers, police helicopter and force control room.