A Hucknall man has been jailed for 20 years after sexually abusing a young girl.

Nottingham Crown Court heard that Nicholas Smith, aged 44, of Oakenhall Avenue, told his young victim that she ‘needed to learn about sex’ before subjecting her to a series of sex attacks.

The abuse only came to light when the victim found the courage to tell someone at her school what had been going on.

When Smith was arrested, he initially said ‘nothing had happened’.

Smith was jailed for 20 years at Nottingham Crown Court. Photo: Other

But in court he pleaded guilty to two counts of rape, causing a child to watch a sexual act and possession of indecent images of children.

Sentencing him to 20 years, the judge said Smith was ‘a danger to young people’.

Smith will serve at least 10 years behind bars and has been placed on the sex offender register for life.