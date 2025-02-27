Bulwell businesses say more action needed to support new crime laws designed to cut shoplifting

Shop managers in Bulwell say more neighbourhood policing and support is needed to deliver change alongside a new crime bill, following a continual rise in shoplifting.

In an effort to combat anti-social behaviour (ASB), street theft and shoplifting, the Government announced a new Crime and Police Bill on February 25 which they are calling the Safer Streets Mission.

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper MP (Lab) said the new laws will help ‘take back control of town centres’ like Bulwell, where shop owners say they are struggling to control shoplifting.

Ms Cooper said the bill would address an ‘epidemic of street theft’ and introduce new ‘Respect Orders’ with restrictions similar to Anti-Social Behaviour Orders (ASBOs).

Sharon Fazakerly, manager of Heron Foods in Bulwell, says her store sees shoplifting ‘three or four times a day’.

She said “I wish we could have more police patrolling, I’m hoping they will crack down on them a lot harder.

“People are losing their jobs (due to shoplifting).

"They’re taking stock away and then when we do a stock take, they assess it against the hours, how many sales we make and say we can’t afford to have a security guard or that many members of staff on the floor.

“It’s down to the Government and police, they’re there to safeguard us at the end of the day and we only see one or two police officers wandering around the streets a week.”

Similarly, the manager of Cancer Research in Bulwell town centre, who asked to only be named as Dawn, said more police presence would make a difference.

She said: “They don’t walk about like they used to, and I’ve been here 20 years so I’ve seen the difference it makes.

“There is a lot of shoplifting, everywhere on the high street and in here, a lot everyday.

“The other week I saw police walking up and down and one on a bike and I love to see it because of the trouble you see here.”

The Government said the Policing Bill will be supported by the recruitment of 13,000 extra neighbourhood policing roles.

Coun Neghat Khan (Lab), Nottingham City Council leader said: “People think that just stealing a small amount doesn’t matter, but it creates a culture of acceptance and leads to further criminal activity.

“The focus on neighbourhood policing is very important and more can be done, it’s about working in partnership and giving community protection officers the power.

"It’s a step in the right direction.”

In Bulwell during December 2024, 217 total crimes were reported.

Shoplifting and ASB made up a quarter of those, with 57 incidents reported.

The most common crime reported was violent and sexual offences, with 68 incidents reported.

Gary Godden (Lab), Nottinghamshire Police and Crime Commissioner, said: “I welcome the increased powers being proposed under the Crime and Policing Bill which will support a lot of the work we are planning over the next four years to create a safer Nottinghamshire for all.

“My new Police and Crime Plan is very much aligned to the Government’s Safer Streets Mission, including the commitment to invest in neighbourhood policing, tackle ASB, violence against women and girls, serious violence and strengthen public trust and confidence in the police.”

“The proposed new powers are aimed at supporting the delivery of those key aims.”