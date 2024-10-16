Bulwell McDonald's re-opens after 'convenience of the future' redesign is completed

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The McDonald’s restaurant at Bulwell Springfield Retail Park McDonald’s has reopened after a ‘convenience of the future’ redesign, which promises to deliver a better customer experience for all.

With consumers increasingly looking for greater speed, efficiency and choice when ordering their food, McDonald’s’ ambitious ‘convenience of the future’ restaurant revamp programme combines a new restaurant layout with the latest technology to create a more seamless and enjoyable experience for customers.

Improvements have been made for restaurant crew with a redesign of the crew room which will create a more relaxing and comfortable space for them to take a well-deserved break.

Fiona Nicholls, who owns and operates four McDonald’s restaurants in Nottinghamshire, said: “I’m proud to reinvest in our Bulwell restaurant.

Staff at the newly-redesigned Bulwell McDonald's. Photo: Submitted

"The dining area is more contemporary, and we now have separate facilities for our dine-in customers and our couriers leading to a better experience for everyone.

It’s exciting to see the fresh new look and feel of our Bulwell restauran and I’m confident the changes will not only benefit our customers but also our staff, as they will help make their jobs a little easier.”

While the traditional walk-in and drive thru remain core to how customers order, the redesign of McDonald’s kitchen and dining areas is intended to better integrate digital sales channels, the McDonald’s App and make smarter use of internal space to enhance the dine in experience.

With dedicated areas for the different ways to order, along with the removal of the front counter, the revamp will also offer a more efficient way to order and will leave customers with more space to enjoy their meal.