Bulwell Riverside Library’s business & IP centre formally opens to support start-ups and small businesses

The new centre gives entrepreneurs and business owners the chance to meet with BIPC advisors to discuss their business ideas and access online reports and resources from across the UK which have a combined worth of more than £5 million.

The new Bulwell site is part of the British Library’s Business & IP Centre national network and is part of a nationwide £13 million Government investment.

BIPC Nottinghamshire offers insights and access to free resources, training and events – both online and in-person.

Bulwell small business owners Laura Hardwicks (left) and Natalee Onyeche have both benefitted from BIPC support

With a range of specialist partners and experts-in-residence, businesses can attend specialist webinars, get bespoke one-to-one advice and connect with other founders for inspiration and practical advice in a regular business club.

Businesses and entrepreneurs can also access free online accountancy support and advice on how to protect their intellectual property.

Coun Eunice Campbell-Clark (Lab), portfolio holder for leisure and culture on Nottingham City Council’s executive, and who represents Bulwell Forest on the authority, said: “Now, for the first time, Bulwell businesses can access a dedicated space to work or meet and connect with others.

"They can utilise a range of databases containing real-time, up-to-the-minute information on thousands of local, national and international companies and markets.

"The detailed reports that can be downloaded from the databases would usually cost a business several hundred pounds but are completely free of charge to Bulwell businesses.

"In this post-pandemic recovery period, we are all working extremely hard together to build confidence and boost economic regeneration and growth.

"It now is up to us here in Bulwell to make the most of the great resources available through our BIPC and encourage as many people as possible to take advantage of what they can offer.”

Among those attending the Bulwell launch were two local business owners, Laura Hardwicks, founder of Hardwicks Canine Grooming and Natalee Onyeche, founder of Skin Solace.

Natalee has recently rebranded Skin Solace into a sophisticated, luxury brand and her products are often displayed in the John Lewis pop-up area and also found in Nottingham Castle’s shop.

Natalee was directed to BIPC where she was provided access to a range of business databases and intellectual property guidance which helped her upscale her business, work out her funding options and register her trademark.

She said: “Having BIPC there and their huge amount of resources has been a godsend to me really.

"If I need some information, I can go to them and get that support.

Having this available for free in a local community is brilliant, I don’t need to travel to somewhere far out to get this support, it’s literally on my doorstep.”

Laura started her business just over two years ago and is now looking to expand by opening a new premises and offering fully-qualified dog grooming courses.

She said: “In my opinion, one of the biggest challenges for early-stage small businesses is that there is so much technical jargon to try and understand.

"I’ve recently moved from being a sole trader to a limited company and found the process, terms and language used overly complicated.