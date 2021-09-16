Catering jobs available now with Nottingham City Council

There are more than 20 jobs available straight away for people who love working with food, are friendly and looking for jobs with good pay and opportunities to develop.

Positions are available in various locations across the East Midlands, and include: School chef supervisor (30 hours to 35 hours per week at £10.21 to £10.62 per hour); Assistant chefs (17.5 hours to 25 hours per week at £9.43 to £9.62 per hour); Kitchen assistants (12 hours to 20 hours per week at £9.25 to £9.30 per hour); Casual kitchen assistants (various hours to suit at £10.27 per hour).

Coun Eunice Campbell-Clark (Lab), portfolio holder for leisure, culture and schools at Nottingham City Council, who represents Bulwell Forest, said: “The recruitment drive is essential to ensure Nottingham Catering can provide a healthy, hot meal to schools across Nottingham and the East Midlands.

Catering jobs are available now with Nottingham City Council

"School kitchens have been under increased pressure during the pandemic and have more vacancies than normal at this time of year, with Covid-19 also adding to that pressure”

“Our frontline managers and staff are working immensely hard to ensure a continued, excellent service, but we need your support.

"If you are interested if any of the positions, please contact us urgently so we can help you register your interest and apply.”

Nottingham Catering can offer interested people a choice of roles in school kitchens across Nottingham city and wider areas such as Mansfield, Ashfield and Derby.

The positions have great rates of pay plus all the extra benefits of working for a local authority, with hours of work that are term time and within school time to fit their availability.

Nottingham Catering is committed to developing successful candidates to help them progress with the right skills.

Good communication skills and basic food hygiene is desirable but not essential as training will be included along with relevant DBS employment checking for safeguarding.

For further job descriptions and to apply online, click here and search for the key word of ‘catering.’