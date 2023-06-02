Birds has been serving 200 Degrees Coffee in several of its stores since 2018 but thanks to significant investment in coffee machinery, all stores across the East Midlands will now be offering hot drinks using beans produced by the specialist coffee roasters. Customers will be able to choose from americanos, lattes, cappuccinos, and flat whites, with prices starting from £2.

Lesley Bird, Birds chief operating officer, said: “We’ve been working with 200 Degrees since 2018, and thanks to a rising demand for coffee spots in towns and cities due to a thriving coffee culture, we have made them our exclusive supplier across all stores where we sell hot drinks.”

Although there are about 100 years between them, both local businesses were founded in the East Midlands from humble beginnings. 200 Degrees Coffee began with two men and a coffee roaster in a garage in Nottingham, whilst Birds began with three brothers and a small bakery in Derby. Both have remained passionate about bringing the finest possible products to the East Midlands, and beyond.

Birds Bakery join forces with 200 Degrees Coffee

Lesley said: “We have invested in brand new machines across 26 of our stores. The machines use fresh milk and locally roasted coffee beans that are freshly ground for every coffee, so customers know they’re drinking a quality brew which they can enjoy alongside one of our baked goods. It’s wonderful to partner with a company that, like Birds, is incredibly passionate about the local community and we know our customers appreciate this too.”

Ben Brookes, 200 Degrees wholesale account manager, said: “Birds Bakery is an iconic Midlands brand, and it feels like the perfect partnership. With the combination of Birds’ tasty sweet treats and our locally roasted beans, customers really are getting the best of the best. We’re delighted to build on this existing relationship and strengthen the partnership further by offering our top quality coffee across the estate.”