Spring vaccinations are being offered to all adults aged 75 and over, people in older adult care homes and those who are aged five and over with a weakened immune system (immunosuppressed).

More than 135,000 people are eligible in Nottingham and Nottinghamshire and everyone has received an invite, by text, by letter or through the NHS App, with the last spring vaccination appointments being offered on June 30.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Dr Judy Jones, programme medical director, said: “Time is running out to get your spring vaccination. It is important that everyone who is being offered a vaccination gets protected ahead of the summer period.

People over the age of 75 or who have a weakened immune system are being urged to take up their offer of a spring Covid booster vaccine.

“If you are over 75 or you have a weakened immune system, then please come forward as soon as possible to book a Covid vaccine this spring so you can enjoy summer with peace of mind.

“It is not too late, and I would urge you to book an appointment at your local pharmacy, GP or via the National Booking Service, as soon as possible.”

In Nottingham and Nottinghamshire there are plenty of vaccination sites at pharmacies, GP sites, at designated health centres and hospital hubs giving the public plenty of choice to find a location convenient to them.

Advertisement

Advertisement