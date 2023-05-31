All aboard the cutting edge virtual dementia bus at Hucknall care home

Family of Harrier House residents, some of whom are currently living with dementia hopped on board the specially-equipped bus to experience what living with Dementia may be like for their loved ones as part of Dementia Action Week, which ran from May 15 to 21.

Offering a range of sensory tools, the bus, which is operated by Training 2 Care, has been designed to provide an insightful, virtual experience to people who do not live with the condition, so they can better understand how dementia impacts on thought processes, behaviours, and feelings among those they care for.

Karen Middleton, dementia manager for Adept Care Homes – which runs Harrier House – said: “The training is invaluable, and our team will be using their experiences to make any necessary adjustments to help improve day to day living for our residents who are living with dementia, and we can further develop our dementia care services.

The dementia bus called at Harrier House in Hucknall (insets) Karen Middleton, Adept dementia manager and people trying out the bus experience

"We’re offering families free training and support sessions to help them understand the condition better, build confidence and find solutions that lead to improved well-being both for themselves and the person with dementia.

Investment in the virtual dementia tour is part of Adept’s new dementia program to enhance its dementia care offering across all its homes.

One family member of a Harrier House resident who took part said: “Just wow – it has really opened my eyes and helped me understand what mum might be going through and given me support in how to support her even more.

"I am so thankful I have been able to take part and I hope more people get this opportunity.”

Karen added: “We’re excited to be leading the way and having the tour bus on site is the part of our continued vision for enhancing dementia care services across our homes and we want every person to not only live well with dementia but thrive and allows us to ensure our home is a superb place to live or work.