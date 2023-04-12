The former BBC newsreader and Alzheimer’s Society ambassador was originally going to perform the grand opening in the summer of 2021, but Covid restrictions and lockdowns meant the event has had to be delayed and postponed numerous times.

But now, the big day will finally happen on Saturday, July 1.

Residents, their relatives and the team at Harrier House are looking forward to the event and the home’s owner, Adept Care Homes, will be hosting a lavish ceremony on the day.

TV presenter Angela Rippon will carry out Harrier House's delayed grand opening this summer. Photo: Getty Images

The special event will run from 11am to 2pm and will be open to members of the public.

Angela will be meeting the residents, their families and the team while everyone is invited to enjoy live entertainment, a visit from the therapy animals, a banquet lunch and a glass of bubbly to celebrate.

There will be plenty of opportunities during the event to take a tour of the home, speak to the team including the dedicated dementia manager as well as discuss employment opportunities at Adept Care Homes.

Samantha Kavanagh, home manager, said: “We are so honoured to have Angela join us for the day. She has supported Alzheimer's Society for a number of years as a celebrity supporter and has spoken of her experiences caring for her mother Edna, who was diagnosed with dementia in 2004.

“Angela is also the co-chairman of the Dementia Friendly Communities Champion Group as part of the Prime Minister's challenge on dementia.

"We are all looking forward to welcoming her to our home and proud to have her officially open this wonderful home.”

Kenny Nelson, managing director at Adept Care Homes, said: “The grand opening of Harrier House is the perfect occasion for the local community to come along and meet our fantastic team and residents as well as find out more about the home and the high-quality service we offer.