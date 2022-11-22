Inspectors from the health watchdog made an unannounced visit to Harrier House Care Home, on Hurricane Road, Hucknall, where they listened to residents’ feedback, spoke to relatives and members of the team, as well as reviewing care records.

The care home, which is run by Adept Care Homes and opened in May 2021, has received a ‘good’ rating in all areas of the newly published inspection report.

The inspection report said: “The service had staff who were 'champions' in different areas of specialised care. This ensured that high quality care was always delivered.

Residents and the team at Harrier House Care Home in Hucknall, had a party to celebrate their first inspection and good rating. Jill Evans is pictured.

“All the people we spoke with praised the staff for their kindness, respect and quality of care.

“The service was maintained to an exceptionally high level and people were encouraged to personalise their surrounding and environment.

“One person living at the home said, ‘it's fantastic, I'm proud to live here’.”

Live entertainment was provided from Buddy Holly tribute Danny Gill

To celebrate the inspection result, residents and the team enjoyed live entertainment from Buddy Holly tribute act Danny Gill, alongside food and champagne to toast a successful first rating.

Resident, Jean Wilson, said: “We had a spectacular afternoon celebrating at our party.

“The live entertainment was wonderful – the whole room erupted with noise.

“It was just lovely being getting together with our family and friends to celebrate the team’s hard work.

“They really deserve this, they go above and beyond for us every day, I could not wish for a better place to live.”

Samantha Kavanagh, care home manager, said: “It was a superb afternoon, with delicious food cooked by our spectacular in-house kitchen team, and some wonderful entertainment that brought everyone together.

“I am so proud to be a part of the team here at Harrier House, and we are thrilled with our inspection result.

"It really does reflect the hard work and determination that our team have put into making our home a safe, friendly, and welcoming environment for all.”