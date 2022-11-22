Community group helping make Hucknall greener at tree planting session

Reach Out Residents wants to make Hucknall greener and received money from the Tesco Community Grants scheme to help do this.

The money has gone towards 300 trees and the first tree planting session took place on Saturday, November 19, in Lancaster Road, Milton Rise playground and the stream off Nabbs Lane.

Sally Wyatt, from Reach Out, said: “Reach Out Residents held a very successful community tree planting event.

Reach Out Residents held a tree planting session in the west area of Hucknall

"We planted a copse of trees on five sites around west Hucknall.

“It was good to see all ages taking part in the planting and it brought the community together to green up our area.

“They will be under planted with hundreds of daffodils.”

Claire de Silva, Tesco head of community, said: “Tesco Community Grants help support local good causes like Reach Out Residents and especially those projects supporting young people, those providing food and local causes close to our colleagues’ hearts.”

Tesco Community Grants is run in partnership with community-focused charity Groundwork, which has awarded grants to thousands of local community projects every year.

The community grants scheme – previously Tesco Bags of Help – has already provided more than £90 million to more than 40,000 projects across Britain.

The Reach Out Residents next meeting is on Tuesday, November 29, at 6.30 pm at Holgate Academy, Hillcrest Drive, Hucknall.