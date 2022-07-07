The new home, part of the Adept Care Homes group, was awarded a High Commendation in the Outstanding Small Care Provider category.

The Care Home Awards is one of the most highly regarded accolades available in the UK’s health and social care sector which celebrates the good work, innovative thinking and excellence in care which continue to drive the sector.

Harrier House manager Sam Kavanagh surprised the residents and the team with the exciting news back at the home, which is located on the old Rolls-Royce site in the town.

The Harrier House team celebrate more success at the Care Home Awards

Joe Lock, communities director for Adept Care Homes and Harrier House, said: “It’s fantastic that our hard work has been recognised.

"These remarkable achievements have been driven by an unwavering commitment to ensuring our care homes are environments where residents and team members are able to flourish.

Yvonne Dench, one of the residents at the home, commented: “I can’t believe anyone is more deserving of this award than the team at Harrier House.

“As part of the residents committee, we just want to say thank you for all their hard work and making our home a superb place to live.

Sam Kavanagh added: “We are absolutely thrilled to have won this achievement two years in a row.

"This has been an extraordinarily difficult year for the care sector and our team have performed superbly.

"These awards are a fitting reward for all their hard work and dedication to our residents, their loved ones, and the communities we serve.

"I couldn’t be prouder of them.”

One of the awards judges commented on Harrier House: “A superb entry, shows care, love and innovation – everything is truly about the residents.”

The home was also nominated in two other categories – Best New Care Home and Best for Architecture or Interior Design.