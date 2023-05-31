Hucknall couple want community help to make special disco for SEND kids an even bigger success

Graham Murphy-Clarke, 33 and his husband Damian, 40, who live off Nabbs Lane, held their first event this month at Hucknall Children’s Centre and had more than 30 children and families come along to enjoy themselves.

Enthused by the success of the first event, Gram and Damian now want the discos to become a regular monthly highlight for families and parents with children with additional needs.

But to do that, they need the community to get involved.

Damian and Graham Murphy-Clarke want the community's help to make their discos for SEND children a regular monthly highlight

Advertisement

Advertisement

Graham said: “Me and Damian are foster parents and adoptive parents and we’ve got four children, one who is biologically mind and three who we have looked after and we’re just going through the process of adopting them.

"Two of them have additional needs and when we moved to Hucknall, we looked to see what’s out there for parents with children with additional needs and there wasn’t much.

"So we decided to set up a Facebook group for people with children with additional needs to join and share ideas and then Hucknall Children’s Centre reached out to us and said we could hold a monthly parent and carer morning there, a monthly support group as it were.

"We had a lot of people respond to that and then after a few of those, we had ideas of what people wanted and one of those was that it would be good for the children to have something to go to where they could play, have fun and enjoy themselves.

Advertisement

Advertisement

From there, the disco nights idea came about with the first one on May 26 and the next planned for June 30.

And they are looking for the community to come and support them.

Graham continued: “We’re not funded by anyone, we pay for the room and we charge £2 per child and any additional children such as siblings, are £1 each and that helps cover the cost of the room.

"There will always be a disco but each month we want to have some different extra, like glitter tattoos, arts and crafts or a bouncy castle and I hope people will be able to support us on this.”

Advertisement

Advertisement