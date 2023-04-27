From the best decorations for a neighborhood street party, to collectible memorabilia that can be kept for years to come, shoppers will find all they need to mark the special occasion, all for under £30:

Commenting on how they will commemorate the historic moment, centre director at Victoria Centre, Nigel Wheatley, said:

“The Coronation of King Charles III is such a key date in our nation’s history, so whether you plan to celebrate in the heart of the city or at home with friends and family, we’ve put together a selection of Coronation-themed products that you can find at the centre, from fancy dress gear and royal memorabilia to kids toys and accessories to decorate your home or street.

“You’ll also find some recommended locations in the centre, including our communal viewing space where you can watch the event live on our big screen in case you plan to hit the shops too.”

On the day

If you’re planning on having an alfresco picnic while watching the ceremony at an outdoor viewing party, like the one at Nottingham Castle, why not carry all your delicious goodies in a charming basket (£18) from Danish homeware brand, Flying Tiger? The wooden willow and checked cotton basket can hold up to 5kg of your favourite snacks and drinks, so you can celebrate all afternoon-long. To add some extra style to the occasion, serve up your finger sandwiches and scones on a quirky strawberry-design dish (£3.50).

If you’re staying at home, keep those young royal fans busy by inviting them to create their own Union Jack flag with a felt craft pack (£8.60), or encourage the whole family to get involved by putting together a King Coronation Jigsaw Puzzle (£17) from John Lewis & Partners.

John Lewis has a specially-designed King Charles III cushion (£25).

While you’re at the centre, stop by the viewing area near Boots and Next, to kick-back in a deck chair and watch the events unfold live.

You can find Flying Tiger on the upper mall and John Lewis & Partners on the lower and upper mall.

Preparation is key

Flying Tiger wicker basket.

Whether you’re getting ready to celebrate with the whole street, or just friends and family at home, there’s plenty on offer across the centre to get you in the spirit.

Show your support by dropping into WHSmith to pick up a pack of 4 Union Jack flags (£1.99) and gold paper crowns (£1.99 for 4). While you’re there, hit Flying Tiger for some traditional red, white and blue pillar candles to perfect your table’s centrepiece (£3 each) and, finally, stop by LuvYaBabes for an inflatable photo frame (£4.99), Union Jack wig (£9.99) and decorative Union Jack bunting (£2.99).

You’ll need something sweet to keep the party going, so visit Bird’s Bakery to bag some Coronation-themed treats including carriage-shaped chocolates (£2.50 for 3) and all-butter crown shortbread biscuits (£2.20 for 2).

You can find WHSmith on the upper and lower mall, LuvYaBabes on the upper mall and Bird’s Bakery on the lower mall.

Pandora has an extensive range to choose from, including its regal crown charm (£30).

Keepsakes

John Lewis & Partners also has something for those wanting to remember the first Coronation for 70 years.

Shoppers can get their hands on a specially-designed King Charles III cushion (£25) and a commemorative tea caddy adorned with the King’s cypher (£10.50) – the perfect addition to a classic English breakfast tea.

This isn’t the only retailer offering iconic collectible items, though. To remember the day for years to come, WHSmith has a specially-made King Charles III teddy bear with its own robe and crown (£8.99).

Alternatively, as the Royal family is synonymous with jewels, why not indulge in a little sparkle for the occasion?

For lovers of all things shiny, Pandora has an extensive range to choose from, including its regal crown charm (£30) or its family tree heart stud earrings (£30), which could be a subtle nod to the Royal family’s rich heritage.

A commemorative tea caddy adorned with the King’s cypher, from John Lewis.

You can find Pandora on the lower mall.

For further information on in-store offers and product availability, check individual retailer websites.