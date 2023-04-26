News you can trust since 1904
Hucknall hum: Petition started by fed-up residents over 'constant droning noise'

Fed-up residents have launched a petition calling on ITP Aero and Ashfield Council to do something to stop the ‘Hucknall hum’.

By John Smith
Published 26th Apr 2023, 13:32 BST- 2 min read

The droning noise, which has been identified as coming from the ITP Aer o site in the town, affects some – but not all – residents.

Many say they have never heard it.

But for those living near the site, it’s a different matter with many in recent months taking to various community social media groups complaining that the ‘constant drone’ is stopping them sleeping at night.

Residents say the source of the 'hum' is the ITP Aero site in the town
Residents say the source of the 'hum' is the ITP Aero site in the town
Now, town resident Ash Reynolds has started a petition on change.org to get something done.

Hucknall micropub refused outdoor seating on noise grounds

On the petition, he says: “The noise is constant, 24 hours a day, seven days a week and becomes louder depending on the wind direction.

“This is affecting people with the constant droning noise.

“We would like Ashfield Council to take action to prevent the noise emanating from ITP Aero.”

More than 100 people have already signed the petition with being kept awake at night by the noise being one of the main reasons for doing so.

Another Hucknall resident got in touch with your Dispatch, to say: “ITP Aerospace is meant to be becoming zero carbon by 2050.

"But in the meantime, it is causing noise pollution to Hucknall residents.”

An ITP Aero UK spokesman said: “Our site in Hucknall has been a 24/7 operational site for many years and we have strict environmental controls on our business operations.

“These are regularly audited by Ashfield Council and other independent bodies.”

A council spokesman said: “We appreciate residents have concerns about the ‘hum’. That is why we have conducted a number of noise measurements at various times of the day.

“There is no current evidence of statutory noise nuisance but we will continue to monitor the situation.

“The council will continue to work with businesses in the area to minimise the potential for noise.”

If you are being affected by the ‘Hucknall hum’ and want to sign the petition, see change.org/p/stop-the-noise-disturbance-from-itp-aero

