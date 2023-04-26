Door 57, on Nabbs Lane, wanted to have outdoor seating to the front and rear of the business.

It had previously had permission for outdoor seating for a year at a time but that was proving costly and having the conditions that put time limits on use of the rear yard for outdoor seating and use of outdoor space would be more cost-effective for the business.

But the council refused, saying: “Outdoor seating would have a detrimental impact on the amenity and living conditions of nearby residents by virtue of additional noise and disturbance generated from the premises.

Door 57 has been refused permission to have outdoor seating areas. Photo: Facebook

“This would be in the form of the placement, movement and collection of outdoor furniture, patrons sitting and congregating outside and increased comings and goings to the premises generated by the additional seating capacity.”

However, as many customers were quick to point it out, the decision was made more bemusing by the fact that two doors along from the bar is the Nabb Inn pub, which has a large outdoor seating area at the front.

And many customers were quick to take Door 57’s Facebook page to express their anger.

One said: “Absolutely disgraceful decision. People are far to quick to slam hard working self employed people who actually provide something and somewhere for local people to go and enjoy themselves. Let's hope the idiots behind this decision see sense and allow you to at least have the seating back at the front.”

Another put: “Here’s you running a small business trying to earn a decent wage for respectable public to come and have a nice relaxed drink but it's ok for next door. I just can't get my breath! ADC really infuriate me.”

Another wrote: “That is terrible, love sitting out there with the dog, could we bring our own hopefully you can get this sorted.”

One posted: “Have they not heard the noise that comes from the pub a few doors down with a children's playground? Ludicrous decision.”

Another said: “My grandparents live across the road and we can’t hear a thing from you.”