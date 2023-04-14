News you can trust since 1904
The Flying Bedstead, formerly of Watnall Road, closed in 2013 and a year later was demolished to make way for a Co-op supermarketThe Flying Bedstead, formerly of Watnall Road, closed in 2013 and a year later was demolished to make way for a Co-op supermarket
Raise a glass to 12 pubs Hucknall has lost down the years

Take a trip down memory lane with a look at some of Hucknall’s former pubs.

By Martin Hutton
Published 11th Feb 2022, 08:47 BST
Updated 14th Apr 2023, 10:32 BST

The town’s night-time scene has changed massively in the last 30 years. Much-loved pubs have been lost, with some being turned into housing, others left in disrepair and some sites used for supermarkets.

But there is no doubt these boozers hold some great memories for residents. Take a look at this list, reminisce and share your memories.

The Chequers was a prime venue on High Street. It closed around 2020 and is now in the process of being converted into flats. It is understood the pub dates back to 1832 when it became fully licensed. Among the last owners before it closed was Punch Taverns.

The Chequers was a prime venue on High Street. It closed around 2020 and is now in the process of being converted into flats. It is understood the pub dates back to 1832 when it became fully licensed. Among the last owners before it closed was Punch Taverns. Photo: Rachel Atkins

The Harrier was based on Christchurch Road It closed in 2014 and was demolished in 2015 to be replaced with houses. The pub was named after the famed Harrier jump jet, a vertical take-off craft directly linked to the Flying Bedstead designed and tested at Rolls-Royce in Hucknall. It was a traditional pub with a separate lounge and bar, complete with pool table.

The Harrier was based on Christchurch Road It closed in 2014 and was demolished in 2015 to be replaced with houses. The pub was named after the famed Harrier jump jet, a vertical take-off craft directly linked to the Flying Bedstead designed and tested at Rolls-Royce in Hucknall. It was a traditional pub with a separate lounge and bar, complete with pool table. Photo: Michelle Carroll

The Malt Shovel was a popular pub - and family restaurant - on Annesley Road. It closed in 2011 and is now the Bella Mia Italian restaurant, which is a popular and busy fixture of the town's eateries offering.

The Malt Shovel was a popular pub - and family restaurant - on Annesley Road. It closed in 2011 and is now the Bella Mia Italian restaurant, which is a popular and busy fixture of the town's eateries offering. Photo: Angela Ward

The former Lord Byron - and later Romans - on Annesley Road, closed in 2007. Plans to build flats on the site are still pending. The history of the pub is well documented and dates back to the 19th century. In a previous format it was the town's Stork Club.

The former Lord Byron - and later Romans - on Annesley Road, closed in 2007. Plans to build flats on the site are still pending. The history of the pub is well documented and dates back to the 19th century. In a previous format it was the town's Stork Club. Photo: Jane Hilton

