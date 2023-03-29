Plans revealed for 18-metre phone mast on corner of busy Hucknall junction

The plans, submitted by CK Hutchison Networks, are for the 18m pole with six antennas on top and a wraparound equipment cabinet at the bottom, along with three equipment cabinets and ancillary development including a GPS module.

The proposed site is pavement on the corner of the junction of Nabbs Lane and Hillcrest Drive, across the road from the Nabbs Lane shops.

The site is next to housing and also close to Holgate Academy, one of the main reasons the junction is particularly busy during mornings and mid-afternoons.

The proposed site for the new mast is the pavement on the corner of Nabbs Lane and Hillcrest Road. Photo: Google

Objections to the plans have already been received, with one Nabbs Lane resident saying she had not received any notification of the proposals.

Another said: “If it is the same as the erection recently fitted at the corner of Broomhill Road and Park Drive, it is an absolute eyesore and I have also been told it gives off a humming noise.”

In its supporting statement for the plans, CK Hutchison said it had considered several sites for the mast, but found none met their requirements apart from the proposed site.

It said “This site will enable 5G coverage to be provided to this area of Hucknall.

“As well as improved mobile signal, 5G networks are also crucial to drive productivity and growth across the sectors that local areas are focusing on through their emerging local industrial strategies.

“The demand for mobile data in the UK is increasing rapidly, and as households and businesses become increasingly reliant on mobile connectivity, the infrastructure must be in place to ensure supply does not become a constraint on future demand.

“The radio base station will also meet the extra demands on the network in this area as more people use internet enabled handheld devices.

“It is a densification project for the operator’s network to fill holes in service provision including coverage and capacity.