Plans revealed for new Hucknall micropub on site of old estate agents and discount shop

Plans to bring a new micropub to Hucknall High Street have been submitted to Ashfield Council.

By John Smith
Published 27th Mar 2023, 16:22 BST- 2 min read
Updated 27th Mar 2023, 16:22 BST

The plans, submitted by Ashley Moulson, are for the site that was formerly the Donna Rose estate agency office and, more recently, the Stock Giant discount chain outlet.

In his supporting planning statement, Mr Moulson said: “As well as ensuring the change of use results in a business success and also makes good use of a vacant unit located within the town centre, the general aspirations are for the premises to bring the local community together and generally become a mini hub for the community to congregate and interact with each other.”

He also added that his type of proposed business reflected the changing times in the pub and bar industry in recent years, especially in towns like Hucknall where a number of older, more traditional pubs, have disappeared in recent times.

He said: “The town centre has seen the demise of several established public houses over the years but has also seen an upsurge in small, free house micro-bars.

"This would hint that there must be a demand for this type of establishment within the town centre.”

The new bar’s proposed opening times would be Sundays-Thursdays, noon-10pm, and Fridays, Saturdays, bank holidays, Christmas Eve and New Year’s Day, noon-11pm.

On the plans to open at noon each day, Mr Moulson said: “As well as creating a stylish and welcoming drinking establishment, there is a demand for teas, coffees and such like in the earlier part of the day.

"The proposal therefore aims to attract this developing market by having the opening hours at noon.”

He also explained that the new venue will adopt the “just in time” principle when it comes to stock, meaning the supplier will ensure deliveries are made just as supplies are running out, and so removing the need for work to build a ‘cellar’, or stock to be stored outside in the rear yard area

He further added that there would be no PA system or sound equipment installed at the venue and no live music is planned for the new bar either.